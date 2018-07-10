Who is playing Wimbledon today? Day 8, July 10 schedule - Serena Williams seeks semi-final berth

Serena Williams

After the big ‘Manic Monday’ -- the most exciting day of the Wimbledon Championships every year, it is time for quarter-final action. Tuesday is traditionally the grasscourt Major’s ‘Ladies’ Day’ as all the four women’s quarter-finals take place on this day, with the men’s following a day later.

Who are in action today? Let’s find out:

There are three Grand Slam champions in the last eight of the women’s singles draw -- Angelique Kerber, Jelena Ostapenko, and Williams. Of course, none of the other two have the same grasscourt credentials as Serena.

However, it needs to be mentioned that Kerber did reach the final on the hallowed courts at SW19 two years ago, and she lost to none other than Serena. The German is the highest seed left in the draw at 11th, but that doesn’t give her a lot of advantage.

She takes on the 14th seeded Daria Kasatkina, with whom the former World No. 1 is locked at 3-3 in their head-to-head meetings. The two had a brilliant three-set match at Eastbourne in the build-up to Wimbledon. A repeat of that could be in store.

2017 French Open champion Ostapenko has a tough opponent in the form of the unseeded Dominika Cibulkova. The Slovak, a former Australian Open runner-up, has won both their showdowns so far, one of which was on grass. The record and experience both favour the lower ranked player in this duel.

In the only quarter-final involving no Grand Slam champions, Germany’s No. 2 Julia Georges faces the 20th seeded Kiki Bertens. Despite being the higher seed at 13th, Georges is the one under pressure in this contest for she has never beaten the Dutchwoman before in their two past meetings.

But today, all eyes will of course be on one player -- Serena Williams. The American has been having a smooth run through the draw even as her fellow top players have been sent packing. Seeded 25th this time, she hasn’t dropped a set in four matches and looks prepared to go all the way and add a staggering eighth title on these lush green lawns.

Williams looks to get better and better with every match and it does not seem like she is playing in London for the first time since giving birth to her daughter, Olympia last September.

Williams holds a 3-0 lead over Camila Giorgi, her opponent today. The Italian can hit some explosive groundstrokes, but her game can also collapse into a heap of errors. The 36-year-old American will try to ensure that Giorgi does exactly that.

Indian interest

Divij Sharan is the last Indian standing at Wimbledon this year. He and New Zealand's Artem Sitak have been showing a lot of resilience as they fought back from two sets down for two matches in a row.

The pair will take on the seventh seeds Mike Bryan and Jack Sock in the quarter-finals today.

Here is all the information you need to know about the important matches on Day 8:

Centre Court (play (play starts at 1pm local time/5.30 pm IST)

D. Kasatkina (RUS) (14) v A. Kerber (GER) (11)

Followed by

S. Williams (USA) (25) v C. Giorgi (ITA)

No. 1 Court (play starts at 1pm local time/5.30 pm IST)

D. Cibulkova (SVK) v J. Ostapenko (LAT) (12)

Followed by

K. Bertens (NED) (20) v J. Goerges (GER) (13)

Indian interest

D. Sharan (IND)/A. Sitak (NZL) v M. Bryan (USA)/J. Sock (USA) (7) on Court No. 3 at approx 6-6.30pm IST