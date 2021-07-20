Who is Sumit Nagal? Bio, career earnings, records, and recent performances

Sumit Nagal is an Indian tennis player. He is ranked 160th in the world and is the second-highest ranked Indian in men's singles tennis behind Prajnesh Gunneswaran. His career high ranking is 122 which he reached on 24th August 2020. He plays right handed. He is known for his two-handed backhand.

Sumit Nagal is a product of Mahesh Bhupathi's training academy which he had joined as a 10-year-old.

Nagal is the latest addition to the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sumit Nagal was able to make the cut very late for the Tokyo Games following multiple withdrawals from the men's singles events.

Nagal will now be joining, Sania Mirza and Ankita Das as the third member of the Indian tennis team for the Tokyo Games. While Sania Mirza and Ankit Das will be pairing up for the women's doubles competition, Sumit Nagal will be representing India in the men's singles event.

No words can express my emotions. A surreal feeling to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Grateful to all your support and wishes. pic.twitter.com/TyauJUBKBk — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) July 16, 2021

Nagal first shot into the limelight when he won the 2015 Wimbledon boys' doubles title with Lý Hoàng Nam of Vietnam. The win made him only the sixth Indian to win a Junior Grand Slam title.

A year later, Nagal made his Davis Cup debut as he represented India in the 2016 World Group Playoff tie against Spain in New Delhi. In 2017, Nagal won his first challenger title by winning the Bengaluru Open.

Nagal's biggest claim to fame came arrived two years later at Flushing Meadows against Roger Federer.

After qualifiying for the main draw of the US Open, he was drawn in the first round with Roger Federer.

The Indian stunned the world as he won the first set against the Swiss legend 6-4. Unfortunately, Sumit Nagal could not keep up with the brilliance of Roger Federer and lost the match 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-4.

Sumit Nagal's Records

Singles:

Nagal's win/loss ratio in ATP Tour and Grand Slams stands at 5/16. The US open has proven to be his happy hunting ground and he reached second round of the 2020 US Open. He has not been able to go beyond the qualifiers at the French Open and Wimbledon and was beaten in the first round of the 2021 Australian open.

Sumit Nagal's win/loss record in ATP Challenger and ITF Futures finals is 11/2.

Doubles:

Sumit Nagal has not played in any doubles competition at Grand Slam level. He has played two doubles matches at the ATP Challenger level and has won both those matches.

Sumit Nagal is yet to win a tour title either as a singles player or as a doubles player.

Sumit Nagal's recent performances

Sumit Nagal last featured in the Hamburg Open. There, he lost in the Round of 32 to Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas 6-0 6-4.

Sumit Nagal's career earnings

According to ATPTour records Sumit Nagal's total career earnings from singles and doubles combined stand at $543,996.

Also read: Can India's youngest Olympic medalist succeed at Tokyo?

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule

Edited by S Chowdhury