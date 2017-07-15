Who Said What: Sports icons congratulate Garbine Muguruza on her Wimbledon win
Rafael Nadal was one of the first to react, with footballer Sergio Ramos and former No. 1 Badminton player Carolina Marin also tweeting.
Garbine Muguruza of Spain won her first Wimbledon title – her second Grand Slam after the 2016 French Open – and sporting icons took to Twitter to congratulate the 23-year-old – from the world of tennis, and outside it!
Here are some of the best tweets:
French Open 2017 winner and former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal
Muguruza’s coach Conchita Martinez, the last Spanish woman before Muguruza to win the Wimbledon title
Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova
Men’s former Top 10 player David Ferrer
Tennis player Fernando Verdasco
21-time Grand Slam doubles winner and former World No. 1 in doubles, Pam Shriver
Women’s former Top 10 tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro
Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, who finished in Round 4 this Wimbledon
Former tennis player Anabel Medina, now the coach of 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko
Footballer Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid’s Marcos Llorente
Former World No. 1 badminton player Carolina Marin
South African tennis player Kevin Anderson, who made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon this year