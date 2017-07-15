Write an article

Who Said What: Sports icons congratulate Garbine Muguruza on her Wimbledon win

Rafael Nadal was one of the first to react, with footballer Sergio Ramos and former No. 1 Badminton player Carolina Marin also tweeting.

by Anuradha Santhanam @anumccartney
Tweets 15 Jul 2017, 22:28 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy after the Ladies Singles final against Venus Williams of The United States on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Muguruza is the only player to beat both Venus and Serena Williams at Grand Slams

Garbine Muguruza of Spain won her first Wimbledon title – her second Grand Slam after the 2016 French Open – and sporting icons took to Twitter to congratulate the 23-year-old – from the world of tennis, and outside it! 


Here are some of the best tweets:


French Open 2017 winner and former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal

Muguruza’s coach Conchita Martinez, the last Spanish woman before Muguruza to win the Wimbledon title

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova


Men’s former Top 10 player David Ferrer


Tennis player Fernando Verdasco

21-time Grand Slam doubles winner and former World No. 1 in doubles, Pam Shriver

Women’s former Top 10 tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, who finished in Round 4 this Wimbledon

Former tennis player Anabel Medina, now the coach of 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko


Footballer Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid’s Marcos Llorente

Former World No. 1 badminton player Carolina Marin

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson, who made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon this year


Fetching more content...