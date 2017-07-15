Who Said What: Sports icons congratulate Garbine Muguruza on her Wimbledon win

Rafael Nadal was one of the first to react, with footballer Sergio Ramos and former No. 1 Badminton player Carolina Marin also tweeting.

Muguruza is the only player to beat both Venus and Serena Williams at Grand Slams

Garbine Muguruza of Spain won her first Wimbledon title – her second Grand Slam after the 2016 French Open – and sporting icons took to Twitter to congratulate the 23-year-old – from the world of tennis, and outside it!

Here are some of the best tweets:

French Open 2017 winner and former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal

Muguruza’s coach Conchita Martinez, the last Spanish woman before Muguruza to win the Wimbledon title

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova

Seeing that smile after a first grand slam accomplishment is what this game is played for. Nothing else really matters #respect — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) June 4, 2016

Men’s former Top 10 player David Ferrer

Tennis player Fernando Verdasco

21-time Grand Slam doubles winner and former World No. 1 in doubles, Pam Shriver

A @Wimbledon championship match turned on a dime, 4-5 15-40!!! @GarbiMuguruza congratulations — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) July 15, 2017

Women’s former Top 10 tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, who finished in Round 4 this Wimbledon

Former tennis player Anabel Medina, now the coach of 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko

Footballer Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid’s Marcos Llorente

Former World No. 1 badminton player Carolina Marin

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson, who made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon this year