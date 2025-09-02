Who is in Taylor Fritz's player's box at US Open 2025? All about the American's support system in New York

Taylor Fritz has reached the quarterfinals of the US Open for the third straight time. He will face Novak Djokovic, hoping to defeat the Serb for the first time in their 11th meeting.

In his first four matches at Flushing Meadows, fourth seed Fritz downed Emilio Nava, Lloyd Harris, Jérôme Kym, and Tomáš Macháč. The American reached his first Grand Slam final at the 2024 US Open, where he was defeated by Jannik Sinner.

In the ongoing season, Fritz has won two ATP 250 tournaments in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. He reached the third round of the Australian Open, faced an opening-round exit at the French Open, and lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Let's find out who all have been in Taylor Fritz's player's box during the 2025 US Open. Apart from the coaching staff, the World No. 4's family and girlfriend have been present to cheer him on in New York.

1) Team

Arguably, the most important member on his team is his long-term coach, Michael Russell. Fritz and Russell started working together in 2021, and the top-ranked American player's biggest achievements have been under the former player's tutelage.

Last year was particularly special for Fritz, as he rose to his career-best ranking of No. 4 in November. The 27-year-old reached his maiden Grand Slam final in New York as well as the summit clash of the ATP Finals, losing to Jannik Sinner on both occasions. Russell was adjudged the 2024 ATP Coach of the Year.

The coach also led Fritz to his lone Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Indian Wells, where he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final.

Also present in Taylor Fritz's player's box is his physiotherapist, Wolfgang Oswald. Speaking to ATP Tour last September, this is what the Australian had to say about Fritz:

“He's quiet and reserved and he's very mellow other than [when he is on] the court. His heart rate doesn't even go up one beat per minute if we're late for a flight. He is so cool, calm, and collected. And then in a match, if you watch him play, he fights tooth and nail to the end. But I think being calm most of the time helps the mental energy when you have to turn it on [for matches]."

Russell and Oswald are accompanied by Fritz's agent Matt Fawcett and Russell's wife, Lilly, a former fitness competitor.

2) Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, is a social media influencer and a content creator who wishes for tennis to grow exponentially in the US. The couple met through a dating app and have been together since 2020.

Riddle didn't know much about tennis until she met Fritz. She was a hockey fan while growing up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When they started dating, the now-World No. 4 was ranked much lower and wasn't as popular.

However, Riddle started traveling with him to tournaments and documenting life on tour, while showcasing her fashion and outfits. Her social media following and Fritz's ranking eventually improved. With over 472,000 followers on Instagram, she has attracted eyeballs across the globe. In August 2023, The New York Times labeled her 'the most famous woman in men's tennis.'

"Anything that she does that brings more attention to tennis is good. In the U.S., I think tennis has a lot of work to do to be a more popular sport that younger people wanna watch and wanna follow," Fritz told Town & Country in June 2022.

3) Family

Taylor Fritz's parents, Kathy May and Guy Fritz, both of whom are former players, have also been cheering for him at the 2025 US Open.

His father, Guy, who was Taylor's first coach, had achieved a career-best singles ranking of 301. On the other hand, his mother, Kathy, is a three-time quarterfinalist at Majors. She is a former World No. 10 who won seven WTA singles titles.

Speaking to Haute Living in August 2023, Fritz said:

"I always had the idea that it was cool to do what your parents did, so I played tennis. I liked tennis, but to be honest, I went through periods when I was younger where I hated it and didn’t want to play because I enjoyed other sports much more. There was never pressure from my parents to play, so I just tried everything until I hit an age where I had to make a decision and pick one.”

Taylor Fritz acknowledges Novak Djokovic's aura ahead of 2025 US Open QF

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz

Novak Djokovic has defeated Taylor Fritz 10 out of 10 times on tour. This will definitely be at the back of the American's mind when he steps on the court to face the Serb in the US Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, September 2.

Ahead of the match, Fritz said that despite being 38, the 24-time Major winner is one of the biggest challenges in men's tennis.

"I wouldn't say that the aura of Novak being Novak has worn off at all. No matter what, he's around. You're going to acknowledge the fact that it's Novak and he holds pretty much all the records in tennis. That's never going to change. I don't look at it like he's more vulnerable than before. I look at it as the same, but I also look at it that I've improved a lot as a player," Taylor Fritz said (via TNT Sports).

Fritz is looking to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick won the US Open 22 years ago.

