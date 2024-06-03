Who is the umpire Hubert Hurkacz unsuccessfully tried to have dismissed from French Open 4R? All you need to know about why the tennis world is fuming

Hubert Hurkacz was involved in a feisty exchange with veteran chair umpire Alison Hughes during his French Open exit at the hands of Grigor Dimitrov. The Polish star was unhappy with a decision made by Hughes and repeatedly called for the supervisor. However, Hughes stuck to her guns and showed commendable patience to continue with the match.

Hughes's calm and composed reaction was not surprising considering she is one of the most experienced chair umpires in the world. The Brit has been officiating for over two decades since starting her journey as a chair umpire in 2003.

Alison Hughes has officiated in the final of all four Grand Slams. The veteran has officiated more than 20 Grand Slam finals throughout her lengthy career. No other British player or official has been to more Grand Slam finals, Olympics and WTA finals than Alison Hughes.

Hughes is renowned for her calmness and decision-making during the Grand Slam final. The Brit officiated her first-ever Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2004 when Maria Sharapova famously defeated Serena Williams in straight sets.

In September 2018, Hughes made history again when she officiated the US Open final between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro. She became only the third woman in history to be the chair umpire at a men's Grand Slam final with Sandra de Jenken and Eva Asderaki-Moore.

Throughout her career, Hughes has made some big calls in big matches. She was the umpire during Marcos Baghdatis and Gaël Monfils's clash at the US Open in 2016 and issued an official warning to Baghdatis after he was caught using his phone during the changeover. Also, the Brit penalised Serena Williams with the 'hindrance rule' after she screamed "Come on", as Sharapova was about to return a ball, during their Australian Open 2015 clash.

During the Australian Open 2021, Hughes and Karolina Pliskova got into an argument after the Czech star smashed her racquet twice. Hughes penalised Pliskova for unsportsmanlike behaviour but the Czech protested against it as one of her two racquet breaks happened in the player tunnel.

Alison Hughes has gained immense respect from the players and her colleagues alike and was granted an MBE in Britain for her services to tennis in 2021. Hence, Hurkacz's behaviour with one of the best umpires in the world has got some strong reactions within the tennis fraternity.

Tennis fans left fuming at Hubert Hurkacz after French Open meltdown

The incident occurred in the third set of Hurkacz's match against Grigor Dimitrov, with the Pole on the brink of elimination from the French Open. Hurkacz's forehand was judged to be missing the line by the chair umpire Alison Hughes, however, the Pole protested and asked for the supervisor to be called.

The frustration boiled over when Hurkacz asked Dimitrov whether he wanted to halt the game until they changed the umpire. Dimitrov was visibly confused at this request and exchanged a few words with his Polish friend during the crossover. The game resumed and Dimitrov won the match in straight sets.

Tennis fans on social media voiced their frustration over Hurkacz's behaviour towards the chair umpire, believing that he was in the wrong and Hughes had made the right call. Despite pressure from Hurkacz, Hughes stuck to her decision.

