Why did Andy Murray withdraw from singles at Wimbledon 2024? All you need to know 

Andy Murray, the 37-year-old tennis great from Great Britain, withdrew from the singles draw at Wimbledon just before his first-round match against Tomas Machac. However, the Brit will play doubles with his elder brother Jamie in the tournament. He will also play mixed doubles by teaming up with young British sensation Emma Raducanu.

Andy Murray has had a very successful career. He won Wimbledon twice, in 2013 and 2016, and also won the US Open once. However, multiple hip surgeries have taken their toll on his body, and he has struggled on the ATP Tour since.

This is going to be Andy Murray's last Wimbledon

Andy Murray recently underwent another surgery to remove a cyst from his spine, which led to his decision to withdraw from the singles event at Wimbledon. Injuries thus continue to plague him during the twilight of his career. Murray said in this regard,

"I’m disappointed. I wanted to play in the tournament, and I wanted to have a chance to go out there and walk out on my own on Centre Court again and give it another go. But I also was only going to do that if I felt like I could be competitive. And I didn’t feel like that today,”

"It’s one of those things. Unfortunate. The timing was horrible. The surgery was a complex one. It wasn’t to be"

Murray is planning to retire at the Olympic Games, which gets underway in Paris later this month. This means that the ongoing Wimbledon is probably the last one the Brit will feature in as a player. Moreover, he has mostly failed to make deep runs into Grand Slams of late. As a result, the decision to withdraw from the singles draw seems to be a reasonable one. Therefore, he wants to make his last Wimbledon memorable by playing alongside his brother and compatriot.

Murray has failed to assert his presence at most of the big tournaments in the recent past. He also received a plethora of wild cards without being able to make much use of them. It is in stark contrast with Novak Djokovic, who is Murray's contemporary but is still making great runs by competing well with much younger opponents like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Andy Murray remains the only man to win two gold medals in singles at the Olympic Games and therefore, he will aim for another medal in Paris. However, given his current fitness level, his chances of winning a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics seem remote.

