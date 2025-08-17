Why Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu’s US Open mixed doubles partnership is seemingly dead before it even starts

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are expected to compete in the new US Open mixed doubles event this year. However, the duo might withdraw from the event, with Alcaraz having very little time to prepare.

Top guns like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek were all invited to play the mixed doubles competition in New York. The new idea has been implemented to give doubles more attention before the singles competition begins.

While fans had been eager to witness their favourite stars in action, Alcaraz and Raducanu might pull out of the event. The Spaniard is through to the Cincinnati Open final, which ends on Monday, just two days before the mixed doubles event in New York.

This leaves very little time for Alcaraz to travel and rest, impacting his preparations towards making a deep run at the US Open. Jannik Sinner was also supposed to play with Emma Navarro next week, but even he may choose to miss the competition.

The 2025 US Open starts on August 25 and marks the final Grand Slam of the year. The newly formed mixed doubles competition may lose some of its biggest names due to scheduling concerns.

"I was going to say yes" - Emma Raducanu on Carlos Alcaraz's invite to play mixed doubles at the US Open

Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are among the most talented youngsters on tour. While Raducanu won the US Open in 2021, Alcaraz has captured five Grand Slam titles so far.

Both players decided to enter the US Open mixed doubles competition this year. Here's what Alcaraz said about Raducanu before the event:

"She's going to be the boss. I'm super excited about it. I think it's going to be great. It was an amazing idea for the tournament."

"I know Emma since a really long time ago," the Spaniard added. "I have a really good relationship with her. It's going to be interesting. We are both going to enjoy, for sure. I will try to put my doubles skill on it. We will try to win. But obviously it's going to be really, really fun."

Raducanu also spoke about her feelings on competing with Alcaraz for the first time on tour. She mentioned how the Spaniard inspired her to do well.

"I remember he was always playing the day before me, and I was playing like the second day of the round (US Open 2021). And I would see him win, and then I would have motivation to win and get myself into that position too," Emma Raducanu said.

The Brit was excited to compete with Alcaraz and spoke about her conversation with the team before saying yes to the Spaniard.

"I mean, of course, I had to ask my team if they wanted me to play. But for me, when he asked me, I was going to say yes, I just had to kind of go through the formality of asking my coach, so I didn’t just make the decision," she added.

Carlos Alcaraz is expected to be the second seed in New York this year. Raducanu's recent form has also earned her a place among the seeded players in her side of the draw.

