Due to an unexpected cramping issue, Carlos Alcaraz had to concede a game without playing a point in his semifinal clash against Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open on Friday. This did not go down well with fans in Paris, who responded by loudly booing his opponent, who had nothing to do with the incident.

Alcaraz and Djokovic faced each other in the first men's singles semifinal at Roland Garros for their first meeting of the year, one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the year. While the Serb won the first set 6-3, Alcaraz came roaring back to take the second 7-5 in a blockbuster display of tennis.

With the scores tied at 1-1, the 20-year-old started cramping up, meaning he had to take an emergency medical timeout. According to the new rules of the game, players are allowed to stop play only when there is a changeover in place .i.e., after odd number of games. They can, though, concede as many points as they wish in order to bring that about.

José Morón @jmgmoron Alcaraz está totalmente acalambrado. No solo en una pierna, sino en las dos.



"Me duele en todos sitios. Si voy a seguir así, me voy a retirar", acaba de decir Carlitos.

This is what Alcaraz opted for, as the scores immediately read 2-1 in favor of Djokovic, with a free break of serve for the veteran. The on-site health officer attended to Alcaraz, in the meantime, but the massage session did not help him too much.

The Parisian crowd, unhappy with the developments, started booing Djokovic as well as the decision by the chair umpire. The umpire was quick to explain the rules that made it necessary, which made the atmosphere let up just a little.

As shared by journalist Stuart Fraser, these are the rules in place pertaining to the situation:

"A player who has stopped play by claiming an acute medical condition but is determined by the Sports Physiotherapist and/or Tournament Doctor to have muscle cramping, shall be ordered by the Chair Umpire to resume play immediately."

"If the player cannot continue playing due to severe muscle cramping, as determined by the Sports Physiotherapist and/or Tournament Doctor, he/she may forfeit the point(s)/game(s) needed to get to a change of ends or set-break in order to receive treatment. There may be a total of two (2) full change of ends treatments for muscle cramping in a match, not necessarily consecutive."

"If it is determined by the Chair Umpire or Referee in consultation with the Grand Slam Supervisor that gamesmanship was involved, then a Code Violation for Unsportsmanlike Conduct could be issued."

Still cramping on both legs, the World No. 1 took to court soon after, struggling to stitch together points against a ruthless Djokovic.

Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser This is the key section of the grand slam rulebook that covers this situation.

Eventually, after another short intervention from the physiotherapist for a massage, Alcaraz raced through the set, losing it 1-6. Thankfully, the end of the set meant he could take a timeout in the form of a toilet break as allowed within the rules of the game.

It should be noted that muscle cramps no longer qualify as needing a medical timeout, which is why the Spaniard could not opt for a traditional break in the proceedings. Interestingly, Djokovic himself had been allowed to take a timeout earlier in the day, as he had been suffering with pain in his right hand.

Victoria Chiesa @vrcsports



A player might be perceived to be camping to the viewer, but if physio determines that they are, in fact, cramping, they do not get an MTO. (If they determine an injury, then they get the MTO.)

This, from the GS rules:



Bretthalamow @bmf1314 @vrcsports Players cramp all the time and umpires give them MTOs. Kinda bizarre it didn't happen here.

No, they don't. You cannot take an MTO for cramping.

Andy Roddick predicts hasty end to Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz semifinal amidst Spaniard's cramping

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen

Meanwhile, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick predicted that Carlos Alcaraz's challenge was "over" because of the cramping issue. In the American's opinion, Alcaraz would at least need two more hours to finish off Novak Djokovic, which would be nearly impossible in the state he was in.

"Maybe if he was close to the finish line. He’d need 2 hours fully healthy to win this thing. His legs don’t have that. I think this is over …" Roddick said.

andyroddick @andyroddick Witness 2 History @amy_witness @andyroddick Can he work thru the cramps Andy? Or once they start do they just keep getting worse?

Maybe if he was close to the finish line. He'd need 2 hours fully healthy to win this thing. His legs don't have that. I think this is over ……

At the moment, Carlos Alcaraz is back on court to continue the fourth set, where Djokovic held serve in his opening game to take a 1-0 lead.

