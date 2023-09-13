Why Carlos Alcaraz should stop playing to the crowd

“Maybe someones don’t like me, because maybe I’m too good,” said Carlos Alcaraz never.

He doesn’t need to, because no one in their right mind would deny the fact that he is being adored in the world of tennis for being too good. Carlos Alcaraz has risen through the ranks quicker than analysts might have presumed across the board. Little over a year ago, he won his first Grand Slam title and became the youngest man to sit in the pole position in the world rankings.

His ascent came at a time when tennis fans searched for players to hold dear, with the usual suspects like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the way out of the game for good.

His youth, talent, power, nationality, and smile perhaps reminded the fans of young Federer and Nadal. With Novak Djokovic blocked, Nadal hurt, and the Swiss maestro feeling the brunt of time, fans found a worthy recipient of their standing ovations in Carlos Alcaraz.

The affection grew manifold after he transcended Djokovic at Wimbledon in July this year. From ball boys to supermodels to Maria Sharapova, everyone cherished a closer look at Carlos Alcaraz. And two months later, he returned to Flushing Meadows, the place where his fairy tale began.

Pundits were sure of a repeat and New York certainly wished for it. Rightly so, his impeccable form, thunderous forehand, lightning-fast feet, and promising track record were fitting testimonials for all that the experts claimed and the spectators dreamed of.

If there was any player other than Coco Gauff whom the New Yorkers backed with all their heart, it was Carlos Alcaraz. Disappoint them, he did not. He showcased everything he could with his racquet in addition to his funky sneakers, six-pack abs, and singing performance which invoked ear-splitting roars from the stands.

The exchange though, was fair – you enjoy the spectacle, I will enjoy the attention. Every time Carlos Alcaraz realized he pulled something off out of the ordinary, he offered an ear to the crowd or raised an arm suggesting, ‘LET ME HEAR IT!’. He did something similar at Wimbledon as well.

This form of communication is not alien to the universe of sports. In fact, ‘offering the ear’ is a go-to celebration for those soccer players who constantly face flak from the stands.

For someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, with whose quote this article began, it has been a routine over the years. He has done it after scoring a goal every time ‘MESSI! MESSI!’ chants pierced his ears.

In tennis, it’s Djokovic. Though the crowd’s attitude toward the Serb has softened in recent times, his outings on the tennis courts around the globe during the early 2010s were no less than nightmares. His triumphant rise at a time when Federer and Nadal had already stolen all the hearts in tennis made him the third wheel, the outsidedr.

Therefore, any moment Djokovic tasted success, he, too, ‘offered the ear’ in order to taunt the crowd and suggest ‘YES, I AM WINNING, AGAINST YOUR WILL, GOT ANYTHING TO SAY ABOUT THAT?’

But why is Carlos Alcaraz doing it?

Carlos Alcaraz 'offers the ear' to the crowd.

Carlos Alcaraz, however, is not someone who has had to deal with such things, at least as of yet. His relationship with stadium crowds is dissimilar to that of Djokovic’s early days and is more reminiscent of what Lionel Messi has, or Roger Federer had.

Nadal’s mention would be unfitting in this discourse as he hardly acknowledged the stands while playing. He directed his fist pumps either at the ground or the sky. But why is his 20-year-old compatriot going overboard?

Perhaps the answer lies in what an announcer, who witnessed Carlos Alcaraz sending a thunderous backhand past Alexander Zverev to finish the first rally of the sixth game in the opening set during his US Open quarterfinal, said:

“I love how he throws his racquet in the air for acknowledgment.”

Every being yearns for ‘acknowledgment’ and Alcaraz has received it, in so much abundance that after downing Zverev, he had to soak some of it with a Jude Bellingham celebration. Perhaps, he shouldn’t have done that. Perhaps, it even backfired.

Consequently, Alcaraz sought more in the semifinal against Daniil Medvedev. He had 12 consecutive US Open wins on his back against Medvedev’s five. The crowd rallied behind him to fill that desire.

Perhaps, he prioritized the desire more as he ‘offered the ear’ a couple of times during the match, drawing deafening clamor inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. With his actions, he certainly suggested ‘LET ME HEAR IT MORE’ and not just ‘LET ME HEAR IT’. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, Medvedev was in a level of his own that night and very few players could have beaten him then, with the crowd behind them or otherwise.

At present, Carlos Alcaraz is being touted to inherit a kingdom that once Federer ruled as a beloved king -- a king who took everyone’s breath away every time he stepped onto the court. The Swiss surely treasured it and must have wanted more, yet, he had a singular response to it — ‘Thank you’.

Messi too, has reacted in a similar fashion to the appreciation over the years.

In a way, if the gentlemen discussed aforementioned could be categorized, Federer and Messi would be the guys who played with the crowd; Djokovic and Ronaldo the guys who played against the crowd; and Nadal the guy who played for himself. None of them played to the crowd. None of them ran up and down the rectangles to gain more applause.

Sticking with tennis, Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles, Nadal has 22, Federer has 20, and as of now, Carlos Alcaraz has two. If he yearns for anything more, it should be trophies, because the acknowledgments will multiply organically if the numbers do.