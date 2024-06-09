Why Iga Swiatek needs a great rival like Federer-Nadal, Chris Evert-Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf-Monica Seles for the sake of women's tennis

Iga Swiatek, the World No. 1 from Poland, who won her fourth French Open title and her third in a row on Saturday, June 8, is on a rampage on clay. By thrashing Jasmine Paolini in straight sets in the final at the 2024 French Open, she achieved the rare clay "treble" by winning all three big tournaments on the surface this year, matching a record held by Serena Williams. It is also her fourth title at the Paris Major in the past five editions of the tournament.

Swiatek now leads her nearest rival, World No. 2 Coco Gauff, by more than 3,500 points on the WTA rankings. Aryna Sabalenka, who was No. 2 since the start of the year, dropped one position by getting knocked out in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

While all of this might be great for the Pole, perhaps not so much for the sport at the WTA level in general.

Iga Swiatek enjoys a superior head-to-head with her most prominent rivals

Almost every sport needs proper rivalries to keep the spectators captivated and interested. Arch-rivals force each other to improve on various aspects by constantly challenging them.

However, such is not the case in women's tennis at the moment. Swiatek leads the head-to-head with Sabalenka 8-3 and has won 11 of her 12 clashes with Gauff. Elena Rybakina leads the Pole 4-2 in their head-to-head, but the duo have not played much in recent times.

In the last two years, the pair have met on five occasions, with Rybakina winning four and losing one. One those losses for Swiatek came via retirement as she was injured. Since then, they have met only twice in the last 12 months, splitting their head-to-head 1-1. Even if Rybakina has the game to startle the World No. 1, their encounters are too few and far between to hold the captivation of fans worldwide.

The Pole also leads Naomi Osaka 2-1 in their head-to-head, and they might meet each other more frequently in the future, especially after the thriller they played at the French Open this year. After losing the opening set, the four-time Grand Slam champion pushed Swiatek to her limits before the World No. 1 saved a match point and rescued victory from the jaws of defeat.

Quite surprisingly though, Jelena Ostapenko has beaten Swiatek in each of their four matches so far. It does not seem to be more than a statistical anomaly, but they have not faced each other on clay so far. Moreoever, they hardly face each other these days, as Ostapenko struggles to make it deep into most tournaments. Still, she is the only player who has troubled the Pole consistently so far.

The history of tennis is full of great rivalries

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

If one takes a look at the history of tennis, rivals have emerged against top players to make the game more interesting throughout the decades. Roger Federer, who amassed 12 Grand Slam titles during a period between 2003 and 2007, suddenly found it difficult to continue his run with the rise of Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard had the upper hand on Federer right from the beginning of his career, especially on clay. It was not until the latter part of the Swiss maestro's career that he started to win frequently against Nadal. Nadal leads Federer 24-16 in their head-to-head.

The duo were also joined by Novak Djokovic at the peak of their prowess, making for a fearsome trio that became a household name for two decades. Djokovic, in particular, has gone on record multiple times, stating that the presence of Federer and Nadal helped forge him into a better player than he could have become otherwise.

Before the 'Big-3,' men's tennis was lucky to have the rivalries of Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, and more.

The same has been true for women's tennis as well. Chris Evert enjoyed a fantastic rivalry with Martina Navratilova, with the former dominating on clay and the latter enjoying the upper hand on grass. Navratilova ended her career with a 43-37 lead over Evert, but the two frequently stopped each other from winning titles. Their rivalry is the most absorbing one in the history of women's tennis hands down.

Then, we have the classic rivalry between Steffi Graf and Monica Seles, that could not reach its potential because of the latter being stabbed in 1993 by a Graf fan. However, prior to that, Seles had played her part in halting Graf's dominance in women's tennis to an extent.

Just as in the case of Navratilova and Evert, Graf was the superior player on grass, but Seles was better on clay. Graf led their head-to-head 10-5, but, quite importantly, Seles beat the German twice in the French Open final. Other than that, there was the rivalry between Serena Williams and her sister Venus WIlliams, between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, and many more.

All of those rivalries helped tennis, giving fans an option to root for. Just as players become better thanks to their rivalries, the spot becomes better as well because of the personal investment that fans bring to the table as a result. Rivals split fans into two, which leads to more discussion and debate, which in turns helps spread the word of mouth about the sport.

Iga Swiatek's rivals should be able to match her for the health of women's tennis

2024 French Open - Womens French Open Winner Photocall

Hence, it is obvious that Swiatek's rivals need to step up their game or some new player has to emerge to challenge the Pole to make women's tennis less predictable.

Sabalenka seems to be the only player at the moment, who is consistently capable of taking the fight to the Pole. However, she is not often at her best playing on clay and has not been able to do much to stop Swiatek's juggernaut on the surface.

Gauff, on the other hand, seems to be facing a mental barrier while facing the Pole. Moreover, the obvious forehand weakness has made it difficult for her to keep up with Swiatek's groundstrokes. Rybakina is consistent but has not played Swiatek often enough. Osaka is a dangerous player when in form, but has struggled to keep her focus in the recent past.

Swiatek has won five Grand Slams at the age of 23, while none of her contemporaries have managed more than two so far. Osaka has won four Majors, but is three years older than the Pole and has had some mental issues to address, though she looks to be on up once again.

In such a scenario, the Pole is likely to dominate for the next few years at least. Even already, social media is often loaded with opinions that the World No. 1 has made the game "boring" just by being too dominant. While that is not likely to stain her tennis legacy, it does indeed affect the marketability of the sport from a commercial standpoint.

Most neutral, casual fans are not likely to tune in to watch a Grand Slam final knowing that it is likely to end in a 1-hour decimation. Swiatek fans will enjoy it, hardcore fans will admire it, but the majority will not be wrong to be turned off by the idea.

This issue, however, is not Swiatek's to fix. The 23-year-old has every right to keep being the best player she can be, and that is all she has to do. But even she might get bored in the near future if a new challenge does not rise up to keep her on her toes. For her sake, and for the sake of women's tennis as a whole, a rival has to come out of the woods, and rather quick.