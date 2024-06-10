Why Iga Swiatek will overtake Chris Evert's French Open record by the end of this decade 

Iga Swiatek further enhanced her reputation as the 'Queen of Clay' with a fourth French Open title win in five years. Fittingly, it was Chris Evert who handed over the Roland Garros trophy to the Polish star, who is edging closer to the American's historic record at the French Open.

Swiatek showed the world why she is the best player on clay as she breezed past Jasmine Paolini in just over an hour in the final at the Philippe-Chatrier Court. There was a sense of inevitability about the result even before the two players took to the court for the final, such has been the aura surrounding Swiatek on her beloved clay court.

With four French Open titles already in her bank, Iga Swiatek is now edging closer to Evert's record of seven Roland Garros titles. The former American star was considered the 'Queen of Clay' for her incredible record on the surface. However, Evert believes that Swiatek will soon take over from her as the woman with the most title wins in Paris.

Chris Evert backs Iga Swiatek to break her French Open record

Chris Evert enjoyed incredible success in Paris, winning the title seven times. The Roland Garros was the American's most successful Grand Slam closely followed by the US Open, which she won six times. However, the American feels that her French Open title record will be overtaken pretty soon.

The former American World No. 1 has hailed Iga Swiatek as the woman to break her French Open title record. Evert, who stood tall on the Roland Garros podium as the champion for a record seven times, delivered her verdict even before the start of the French Open 2024.

Talking about Swiatek's dominance on clay, Evert admitted that the Pole stands out from the rest on the tour. The American is impressed with Swiatek's all-round game and her ability to focus during tough moments in the match. When asked whether she feels that Swiatek will break her title record at the French Open, Evert candidly answered with just one word.

"Absolutely. Iga is a player on a mission. She's more focused. She doesn't get upset at all when she's losing. She just has all the ingredients to be a champion. She checks all the boxes -- the intangibles and the tangibles. Once she gets going and she's winning, she has that confidence," Chris Evert said.

Iga Swiatek dominated her way to a historic 'three-peat' at the French Open. The Polish superstar joined Justine Henin and Monica Seles, as the only players to win the Roland Garros three times in a row. With age on her side and her clay court dominance showing no signs of stopping, Iga Swiatek will have one eye on Chris Evert's French Open titles record as she inches closer to history.

Iga Swiatek 'untouchable' on the clay courts

Iga Swiatek enjoyed unparalleled success on the clay courts in 2024. The World No. 1 became the first player since Serena Williams in 2013, to win the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open in the same year.

Iga Swiatek with the French Open 2024 trophy

Swiatek was on the verge of getting knocked out in the second round at the French Open against Naomi Osaka. However, showed incredible mental strength to save a match point before securing a famous win. Since then, the 23-year-old did not drop a single set on her way to the title win in Paris.

The World No. 1 further extended her impressive record on clay courts with the Roland Garros title. She has won 35 matches at the French Open, losing just twice, with a win rate of 95%. Overall, Iga Swiatek has a win percentage of 87.21% on the clay courts, which is her best among all surfaces.

Swiatek's dominance on clay has already created an aura of inevitability around her. The Pole is the best clay court player in the world and it is hard to see her dominance end anytime soon. The re-emergence of Naomi Osaka and the emergence of Mirra Andreeva could potentially be a threat to Swiatek but as things stand, the 23-year-old looks likely to claim the 'Queen of Clay' throne sooner than later.

With a third French Open title in a row and a fourth in five years, Swiatek has further proved that she is a force to be reckoned with on clay courts. Still only 23, the Pole has a lot of time on her hands to break Evert's French Open title record. The World No. 1 will be keen to keep winning in Paris and build a dynasty on the clay courts of Roland Garros like Chris Evert and Rafael Nadal.