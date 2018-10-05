×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What's the logic behind Del Potro's decision to play doubles in the China Open?

Amarjeet Nayak
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
34   //    05 Oct 2018, 01:43 IST

2018 China Open - Day 6
2018 China Open - Day 6

After a hard fought win over the Russian next gen star Karen Khachanov, Juan Martin del Potro is scheduled to play another big server in Krajinovic in the quarterfinals of the China Open. If he wins this match as is expected, he will have to play two more tough matches to win the China Open.

Knowing Del Potro, he is going to pour his heart and soul into these matches. Assuming that everything goes according to plan, the Argentine will play the final on Sunday and will leave for Shanghai immediately and play his first match at Shanghai Masters within a couple of days. A very hectic schedule, and the 6’ 6” Tower of Tandil must manage his injury-prone body, especially his left wrist well.

But apparently, he and his team probably feel that he needs to test himself. That’s why they decided that Del Potro needs to play doubles matches as well. He played two doubles matches partnering his countryman Leonardo Mayer in the China Open, and both matches went the distance.

Luckily, one would assume, the pair lost their quarterfinal match to Dodig and Mektic. The worst case scenario would have been him going on to play both singles and doubles for consecutive days till the finals on Sunday! One may argue that at some point, he may have withdrawn from his doubles semi-final (if he were to reach there) to focus on singles. In that case, wouldn’t that have been unfair to his partner, Leonardo Mayer?

How many times do we see the big three playing doubles in ATP 500 or ATP 1000 tournaments? It is one thing for much younger players such as Alexander Zverev to play both the singles and doubles, even though one could justifiably make a case for the junior Zverev not playing doubles so that he could focus on his singles matches and not lose to journeymen like Malek Jaziri.

But when someone is 30 and has a history of injuries, including multiple career-threatening wrist surgeries, how advisable is it to risk playing doubles along with the singles?

As a fan of the ever lovable Argentine, one is worried that he and his team are taking way too many unnecessary risks with his body by making him play doubles matches, which demand a lot from the body and in some way, disrupt the flow and rhythm of singles play. For his sake, and for the sake of Tennis itself, one hopes that his team manages his workload wisely so that fans can see an injury-free Del Potro in full flow in his thirties, a' la a Roger Federer!

Topics you might be interested in:
China Open - Tennis Juan Martin del Potro
Amarjeet Nayak
CONTRIBUTOR
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
China Open 2018: All eyes on Juan Martin Del Potro and...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Del Potro playing the best Tennis but...
RELATED STORY
Murray brings season to an end with China Open withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Serena ends season with China Open withdrawal
RELATED STORY
A look at Del Potro's 3 best matches on his 30th birthday
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Match preview of the semi-final between...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: 4 Predictions ahead of Djokovic vs Del Potro
RELATED STORY
Behind the Baseline - Top 5 Contemporary coaches
RELATED STORY
Del Potro wins in Beijing, Cilic out in Tokyo
RELATED STORY
The Incredible Story of Juan Martin Del Potro
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us