Why Nick Kyrgios can win the US Open 

Nick Kyrgios has produced some impressive performances this season and will be as confident as he's ever been heading into the 2022 US Open.

The Aussie has won an impressive 31 out of 40 matches this season. He dropped out of the top 100 during the first couple of months of the year, but his recent performances have seen him return to the top 25.

Kyrgios produced some promising performances during the summer hardcourt season, reaching the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and the last 16 in Miami.

However, the grass-court season was where he excelled, reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. He also made it to the semifinals of the BOSS Open and the Halle Open.

Following his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios won his first title of the season at the Citi Open, where he beat Yoshihito Nishioka in the final. He carried his good form into the Canadian Open and reached the quarterfinals, beating World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the process.

Kyrgios is seeded 23rd at the US Open and will face his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round.

Let's take a look at a few reasons why Nick Kyrgios can win the 2022 US Open:

Wins over top players

Nick Kyrgios has beaten a number of good players this season

Nick Kyrgios has won five out of nine matches against top-10 players this season (excluding withdrawal victories). This includes wins over Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas (twice), Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud.

Even in his three defeats, the Aussie fought hard against Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells and Hubert Hurkacz in Montreal, not to forget that he took the first set against Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Nick Kyrgios could run into Medvedev in New York as early as the Round of 16. The Aussie beat the World No. 1 in Montreal and put up a good fight against him at the Australian Open. While Medvedev will be difficult to beat in a best-of-five match, Kyrgios will certainly believe he can push the Russian considering his current form.

Nick Kyrgios is in Daniil Medvedev's eight of the draw.

Pretty much the most important note about this Men's Draw.

If Kyrgios does meet and beat Medvedev in the Round of 16, he will fancy his chances of going all the way at Flushing Meadows.

Current form

Kyrgios comes into the year's final Slam in top form. He has won 16 out of 20 matches on hard courts this season. His serve is arguably the best in the world and he has played with a great deal of freedom of late.

The Aussie also looks a lot more composed on court and has kept his temper in check for the most part. If he is able to maintain his form and composure, there is no reason Kyrgios cannot win his maiden Grand Slam title over the next fortnight in New York.

Confidence

At the top level of any field, one needs a certain level of confidence in their own talent and ability. Nick Kyrgios obviously has that in abundance. Some might mistake it for arrogance, but it's the Aussie's way of coping with the pressure and expectations.

During the grass-court season, Kyrgios labeled himself among the "Top 5 or Top 10" on grass and backed up that claim by reaching the final at SW 19.

Kyrgios has also said that he always feels like a top-10 player, irrespective of his current ranking.

"All players know that whether I’m seeded or not, my tennis will remain the same. If I’m confident and play well, the opponent can’t do much. I’m number 50 in the world, but I always feel like a top 10," he said.

A confident Nick Kyrgios, combined with the fact that he is now more ambitious and composed, will be a force to be reckoned with at Flushing Meadows.

While there is an extremely competitive field on the men's side, the mercurial Aussie is certainly among the dark horses at the tournament. If he can get off to a good start and maintain his focus, we might just see something special from Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open.

