Why does no one talk about Andrey Rublev’s behavior, it's really disturbing: Fans react to Russian hitting himself in the knee during Vienna SF loss

Andrey Rublev had a moment of drama during his semifinal against Jannik Sinner at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

The Russian lost the match 7-5, 7-6(5) after getting off to a strong start. He led 5-2 in the opening set before the Italian won the next five games on the trot to take the first set.

After losing the first set, Rublev hit himself on his knee with his own racket, which resulted in it bleeding.

Fans were far from pleased with Rublev's actions, with one claiming that the Russian's behavior was disturbing every time he lost a point or a game.

"Why does no one talk about Rublev’s behavior every time he loses either a point, game or anything basically, it’s really disturbing," the fan's tweet read.

One fan claimed that Rublev needed to stop hurting himself and called the Russian a "wonderful human" off the court.

"Rublev needs to stop doing this to himself. He is such a wonderful human off court.

Another fan stated that Rublev should have a mental coach because he needed one.

"Why is he always like this.. does he have a mental coach cuz he really needs one," the fan's tweet read.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Andrey Rublev previously booked his place in the ATP Finals for the fourth year in a row by winning his second-round match at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi, triumphing 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

The Russian joins World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner at the year-end championships that will take place in Turin.

Andrey Rublev will face either Yoshihito Nishioka or Jordan Thompson in the second round of the Paris Masters

Andrey Rublev in action at the Erste Bank Open

Andrey Rublev is seeded fifth at the Paris Masters and has received a bye to the second round. Here, he will face either Jordan Thompson or Yoshihito Nishioka.

The Russian has faced Thompson just once before, in the second round of the Halle Open in 2021, where he won 6-4, 6-4. His head-to-head record against Nishioka is tied at 2-2. The only meeting between the two this season came in the third round of the Madrid Open, with Rublev winning 6-2, 7-5.

The World No. 5 has a very dismal record so far at the Paris Masters, having won just two out of seven matches at the tournament.