What Nadal Brings To The Court

Time and again Nadal has been called out by both Federer and Djokovic as their 'Greatest Rival'. Nadal has 20 Grand Slams, same as Federer, and 35 Masters 1000’s, one shy of Djokovic’s 36. He also has an Olympic Gold in Singles to his name, he owns a 100-2 record with 13 Titles at Roland Garros, he is the youngest to complete the Career Grand Slam in the Open Era at only 24. Nadal has been so brutally good as the second-best player to Roger and Novak at their peak that people tend to forget how ruthlessly incredible he has been as number 1.

French Open Legacy: Boon or Bane?

Nadal often gets discredited for having won the French Open so many times, but let’s try and put things in perspective – Nadal has won the French Open 13 times in 16 years, a feat that will arguably not be matched in tennis – ever. Such is the grit, game, perseverance, and tenacity needed on the red Parisian dirt. No Slam is easy to win, let alone winning it 4 times without dropping a set the entire tournament. However, Nadal’s invincibility at Roland Garros has taken away the audacity of the achievement.

Slamming Stats!

Rafael has won a third of the Grand Slams he’s played – 20/60 (33%). Djokovic has won 17/62 (27%) and Federer has won 20/79 (25%). Of the three, Nadal’s conversion ratios best those of his rivals at two slams – French Open and US Open, while Federer owns the record at Wimbledon and Djokovic at the Australian Open. Nadal has the highest win rate in men’s tennis after Roland Garros 2020. He also has a better Grand Slam win rate than his rivals. Rafael has a better head2head Grand Slam Finals record against Novak (5-4) and Roger (6-3). He has been on the right side of ‘bagel’ (6-0) sets against them in a Grand Slam Final.

Going Deep in Slams

Nadal is known as the greatest single surface player, the undisputed ‘King of Clay’ but using that as an argument against his performances is unfair. Nadal was able to win 7 other Slams in what is probably the most competitive era of all-time. He has made the Finals of each Grand Slam tournament at least 5 times. Injuries have often hampered Nadal’s successful runs. If we look at the points accumulated by the Big 3 per Grand Slam participated in, Nadal stands atop at 976.25 (58,575 points across 60 Grand Slam appearances). Djokovic trails with an average of 946.21 (58,665 points across 62 appearances), while Federer is third at 890.06 (70,315 across 79 appearances). In a game of such fine margins, these are ‘real’ differences and also a testament to Nadal's ability to go deeper into Grand Slam competitions.

Year-end Finishes and Rankings

Such has been the brutality of the Big 3 era, that it would be unfair to only consider weeks number 1 and year-end number 1 finishes as a metric to determine the Greatest of All Time. While the Big 3 are all tied at 5 year-end number 1 finishes each, Nadal has also finished number 2 on 6 occasions, compared to 5 for Federer and 3 for Novak. Nadal has also spent the most amount of time as the top 2 ranked players of the world at 555 weeks. Federer is second at 528 and Djokovic is third at 433. For a player with an injury-ravaged career, and competing with 2 other GOAT candidates, this speaks volumes about his consistency.

Head2Head against GOAT rivals

Nadal has faced off against Djokovic and Federer, overall 96 times, and has a 51-45 record there for a 53.13 win percent record. Djokovic, on the other hand, has won 56 and lost 50 encounters for a clip of 52.83%, and Federer has a losing record of 39-51 and a win rate of 43.33%. In a three-horse race, it is only fair to compare against both other competitors and not just pick one. Of these matchups, Nadal has a 20-10 edge at Grand Slams, for a win rate of 66.67%, Djokovic has a record of 17-16 (51.52% win rate), and Federer has an underwhelming 10-21 record and a win rate of 32.25%. Nadal also has a Career Grand Slam distinction wherein he’s beaten one of Roger or Novak in capturing one of each Major. Rafael has never been beaten at Court Philippe Chatrier in the Finals, and hence neither Novak nor Roger possess that distinction.

While there is no right answer to who the greatest of all time is, at this point, we could potentially never agree on a clear GOAT winner given how close the margins are. However, one thing is clear, whether it’s holding serve from 0-40 down, or breaking when returning at 40-0, he never gives up, and that’s what makes him a worthy candidate.