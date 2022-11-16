Why Rafael Nadal's place in the GOAT debate won't be affected even if he never wins ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal's agonizing wait for an ATP Finals title continues for at least another year after he was eliminated from the group stage of the 2022 edition. The Spaniard's campaign in Turin glaringly suggested two things - why he often struggles at this stage of the season given his incredibly high standards, and why he often chooses not to play during this phase of the season when not feeling entirely match-ready.

These factors will hold true even more as the 36-year-old continues to approach the deep end of his tennis career, particularly owing to his tryst with injuries.

The ATP Finals, one of the biggest and most prestigious tournaments on the men's tennis circuit, has always eluded Nadal and probably will until the end of his career. He will continue to prioritize the four Grand Slams going forward, particularly his favorite part of the year and the most grueling - the claycourt season. It was quite apparent in his 2022 French Open campaign, where he endured a serious foot injury but refused to withdraw and eventually won the tournament.

Let's not forget that the Mallorcan continues to play with a chronic foot injury that was first detected when he was a teenager. While every other player experiences wear and tear towards the end of the season after giving it their all in the build-up to each Major, it has historically impacted Nadal the most and will do so even more as age catches up. In light of the same, and if his 2022 ATP Finals campaign is any indication, he might never win the ATP Finals.

But even if he never wins the year-end championships, which his Big 3 colleagues Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have won numerous times, it won't put an asterisk next to his place in the 'GOAT debate.'

The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate is often dominated by stats and numbers, and while Nadal might not have an ATP Finals title, Federer and Djokovic have also not achieved a massive feat that he has - the singles gold medal at the Olympic Games.

Hex won the singles gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and also has a doubles Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games. While Federer also has a doubles gold medal at the Olympics, the Swiss great's retirement means he will never win a singles gold. Meanwhile, Djokovic is still searching for his first-ever Olympic gold medal and the 2024 Paris Games might be his last-ever chance to emulate Nadal in that regard.

The Big 3 are all devoid of at least one of the six biggest feats in tennis, which includes the four Grand Slams, the ATP Finals, and the Olympic medal. As long as the GOAT debate continues to be dictated by stats and titles, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal's place in it will not be affected despite not owning an ATP Finals title.

Rafael Nadal remains overwhelming favorite to add another Olympic singles gold medal to his illustrious trophy cabinet

Olympics Day 9 - Tennis

Rafael Nadal can further add to his Olympic legacy by becoming the only male player ever to win three gold medals at the event that's considered the biggest in sporting history. The next edition of the Olympic Games is set to be held in Paris in 2024 and the tennis event will be played at Roland Garros, the venue for the French Open.

The Spaniard has shown no signs of stopping in the near future and is likely to bid for another Olympic medal. If he continues to play until the Paris Games, he will certainly go in as the favorite to win the ultimate prize, given his staggering record at the French Open, where he already has 14 titles. If he does win, he would become the first male player in history to clinch two singles gold medals and at least one doubles gold medal at the Olympics, further strengthening his place in the GOAT debate.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1147 votes