"Will you not scream during my f***ing serve?" - Nick Kyrgios rants about "brain-dead" Australian crowd in 2R loss to Medvedev

Tennis' wild child Nick Kyrgios went off the rails once again during his second-round encounter against Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open on Thursday. The Aussie got into a heated argument with the chair umpire after he was given a code violation for yelling at the crowd.

Kyrgios made a poor start to the match as he went down an early break, but fought back to level the proceedings. As he was serving in the ninth game, the Australian lost his cool with the crowd for apparently calling out just as he was tossing the ball.

The 26-year-old yelled an obscenity, prompting the umpire to hand him a code violation. Kyrgios then ranted to the umpire, urging him to ask the crowd to stay silent. He also went to label the crowd "brain-dead.". Here's the full exchange between the two at that stage of the match:

Kyrgios: “Will you not scream during my f***ing serve?!”

Chair umpire: “Code Violation. Audible Obscenity. Warning, Mr. Kyrgios.”

Kyrgios: “Then you tell them to shut up!”

Kyrgios [to himself]: “Just don’t do it as I’m tossing the ball up. Brain-dead.”

The 26-year-old also had a go at the umpire in the second set after being hit with a time violation for delaying Medvedev's serve. The Aussie took umbrage at the call, claiming all he did was walk towards the towel.

Kyrgios: “All I did was walk to my towel. I walked to my towel. Usually, the ball kids give me the towel."

Chair umpire: “You are receiving, not serving. You delay him.”

Kyrgios: "Listen, I don’t want to talk to you, listen to me, yeah. Usually, the ball kids give me the towel, yes or no? Usually, yes, they do, right? So all I did was walk to my towel. That’s all I did.”

Nick Kyrgios falls to a four-set defeat to Daniil Medvedev

Kyrgios lost the opening set in a tie-break and found himself in a huge hole when he dropped the second set 6-4. The temperamental Aussie did, however, give Medvedev a run for his money in the third set, nabbing it 6-4.

The 26-year-old's comeback was swiftly halted by the Russian, who broke twice in the fourth set to seal the win and advance to the third round, where he will face Botic van de Zandschulp.

