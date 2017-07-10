Wimbledon 2017: 5 biggest favourites to win the men's singles

by Star Sports Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 15:29 IST

Who is going to win it all this year?

Wimbledon is not just a ‘Grand Slam’ or a mere tennis tournament, it is a grand celebration of sportsmanship, history, tradition and also competition in its purest form.

The 2017 Wimbledon Championship is well underway with the culmination of the first week seeing some amazing tennis across both the men's and women's draws.

With the exception of Stanislas Wawrinka, who lost in the first round, all the other top seeds in the men's competition have progressed through to the third round without much of a challenge.

Defending champion Andy Murray would be focused on retaining his title but the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would definitely have something to say about that.

Here's a look at the five players who are the best contenders to win the Wimbledon 2017 Men's Championship:

#5 Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic

The Croat is a dark horse for the title but has the capability to surprise everyone with his play, like he did at the 2014 US Open when his big serves and booming groundstrokes saw him win it all. He is coming off a quarter-final appearance at the French Open and lost out to Feliciano Lopez in a gritty three-set final in the Queen's final recently.

Having dispatched two German opponents and American Steve Johnson so far in his matches, Marin Cilic has been improving his play and looks to be gaining momentum. He could be the player to surprise everyone.