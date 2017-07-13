VIDEO Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray shuts down sexist reporter

Murray lost in the quarter-finals to American Sam Querrey yesterday.

It is not the first time the Scot has corrected a reporter this way

World No. 1 Andy Murray, the defending champion in the men’s singles, was knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals yesterday in a shock upset to American 24th seed Sam Querrey. It is the first time since former top-ranked player Andy Roddick, that an American man has made the semi-finals of the tournament.

Yesterday, following his loss, Murray was at his post-match press conference when a reporter in the audience quizzed him on Querrey, who he described as the “first American since 2009 in the semifinals at Wimbledon.”

“First male American player,” he corrected, only a day after Venus Williams qualified for the semi-finals in the women’s singles as she pursues a sixth Wimbledon singles title herself.

The older Williams sister, who at 37 is the oldest player currently in the draw at Wimbledon, is the second-most decorated athlete there – male or female, and the most decorated overall with five singles titles, and six in the doubles – where she is the defending champion.

Williams defeated 20-year-old Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets this week to progress to the semi-finals, and she will now take on British No. 1 Johanna Konta for a place in the finals.

This is not the first time Murray, a champion of equal pay in women’s tennis, has pointed out something like this. At the Olympics last yea in Rio, Murray won gold in the men’s singles for the second consecutive Olympics, prompting a reporter to ask him “You’re the first person ever to win two Olympic Gold Medals. That’s an extraordinary feat, isn’t it?”

Murray responded “First man... I think Venus and Serena have won about four each.”

The Williams sisters are among the most decorated athletes in Olympic history. Venus has 4 gold medals – one singles, three doubles (all with sister Serena) and a silver in the mixed doubles with Olympic partner Rajeev Ram.

Serena, who currently holds 23 Majors titles – an Open Era record, also has four gold medals – three shared in the doubles with her sister, and one in the singles. The two have been successful across formats and surfaces, with the younger Williams sister