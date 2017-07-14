Write an article

Wimbledon 2017 - Day 10 Review - Vintage Venus sets up Muguruza final

Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza sealed their places in the Ladies final with dominant victories on Day 10.

by audioBoom India @audioboom
Audio 14 Jul 2017, 12:33 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Venus Williams of The United States celebrates match point and victory during the Ladies Singles semi final match against Johanna Konta of Great Britain on day ten of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza sealed their places in the Ladies final with dominant victories on Day 10. Richard Kaufman, Naomi Cavaday and Lucie Ahl review the best of the action and hear from both finalists as well as defeated duo Magdalena Rybarikova and Johanna Konta. There’s also a preview of Men’s semi-finals day at the All England Club.

