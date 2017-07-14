Wimbledon 2017 - Day 10 Review - Vintage Venus sets up Muguruza final

Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza sealed their places in the Ladies final with dominant victories on Day 10. Richard Kaufman, Naomi Cavaday and Lucie Ahl review the best of the action and hear from both finalists as well as defeated duo Magdalena Rybarikova and Johanna Konta. There’s also a preview of Men’s semi-finals day at the All England Club.