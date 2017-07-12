Write an article

Wimbledon 2017, Day 8 Review: Johanna Konta keeps Grand Slam dreams alive

World number two Simona Halep is sent packing in the Ladies' quarter-final day at the All England Club.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Johanna Konta of Great Britain reacts during the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Simona Halep of Romania on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Johanna Konta upset the world number two Simona Halep on Ladies quarter-final day at the All England Club. Richard Connelly, Naomi Cavaday and Phil Studd review the best of the action and hear from the home favourite as well as Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza. Plus, there’s a preview of the Men’s last eight matches on Day 9 of the 2017 Championships.

