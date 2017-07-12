Wimbledon 2017, Day 8 Review: Johanna Konta keeps Grand Slam dreams alive

World number two Simona Halep is sent packing in the Ladies' quarter-final day at the All England Club.

Johanna Konta upset the world number two Simona Halep on Ladies quarter-final day at the All England Club. Richard Connelly, Naomi Cavaday and Phil Studd review the best of the action and hear from the home favourite as well as Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza. Plus, there’s a preview of the Men’s last eight matches on Day 9 of the 2017 Championships.