06 Jul 2017

Day Three at the All England Club saw home favourite Johanna Konta reach the third round following an epic three-set win over Donna Vekic on Centre Court. Richard Kaufman, Jill Craybas and Rupert Bell hear from the sixth seed as well as Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal.