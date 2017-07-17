Write an article

Wimbledon 2017: Marvellous Muguruza the new Queen of SW19 speaks on her triumph

Hear Garbine Muguruza, who defeated Venus Williams to claim her first Wimbledon Ladies Singles title.

by audioBoom India @audioboom
Audio 17 Jul 2017, 10:46 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy after the Ladies Singles final against Venus Williams of The United States on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Garbine Muguruza is the new queen of Wimbledon

Day 12 of the Championships saw Garbine Muguruza overcome Venus Williams to claim her first Wimbledon Ladies Singles title. Richard Connelly, Jill Craybas and Peter Marcato look back on what was a superb performance from the Spaniard to see off the five-time champion in straight sets. We hear from the delighted new Queen of SW19 and also from a magnanimous Williams.

We also review an epic win for Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the Gentlemen’s Doubles Final and a slightly more straight forward victory for Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in the Ladies’ Doubles Final.

