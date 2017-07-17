Wimbledon 2017: Marvellous Muguruza the new Queen of SW19 speaks on her triumph

Hear Garbine Muguruza, who defeated Venus Williams to claim her first Wimbledon Ladies Singles title.

Garbine Muguruza is the new queen of Wimbledon

Day 12 of the Championships saw Garbine Muguruza overcome Venus Williams to claim her first Wimbledon Ladies Singles title. Richard Connelly, Jill Craybas and Peter Marcato look back on what was a superb performance from the Spaniard to see off the five-time champion in straight sets. We hear from the delighted new Queen of SW19 and also from a magnanimous Williams.

We also review an epic win for Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo in the Gentlemen’s Doubles Final and a slightly more straight forward victory for Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina in the Ladies’ Doubles Final.