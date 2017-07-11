Wimbledon 2017 Men's quarterfinal preview: Federer should cruise, Murray answers 'Querreys'

Marin Cilic, Andy Murray and Roger Federer look the favourites to win today!

Two big quarter-finals are up for fans first up as we look to ascertain who will make the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2017 in the men’s singles! Here’s a look:

Andy Murray vs Sam Querrey

Top seed and defending champion Andy Murray takes on #23 seed Sam Querrey in the first of the men’s singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon. The two-time Wimbledon champion, who comes into the match with overwhelming fan support, is also up 7-1 against the American in the pair’s head-to-head rivalry.

Murray does very well against big servers, which Querrey is. The Scot proved that last month when he demolished Russia’s Karen Khachanov at the quarter-finals of the French Open, with the young NextGen ace known in part for his big serves.

The only two times the pair have met on grass, Murray has won in straight sets. We can’t imagine that this will trouble the Scot too much; despite his recent injury and illness issues, Murray appears to have regained his fighting spirit significantly.

But Querrey is no small fry; he was responsible for the early exit of then-defending chamion Novak Djokovic in the third round last year, and is no stranger to big fights – coming off one against Kevin Anderson recently.

Querrey revealed he “wants to keep the points short” to benefit his big serving – and that should be an effective strategy if he is to beat the World No. 1 tomorrow.

For now, however, that seems unlikely.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in straight sets