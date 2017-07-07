Wimbledon 2017: Tennis players react to Bethanie Mattek-Sands' injury
Mattek-Sands suffered a serious knee injury after a fall during her singles match.
Doubles World No. 1 Bethanie Mattek-Sands yesterday suffered a horrific knee injury during her Round 2 singles match against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea yesterday.
The tennis fraternity has united in support of the player:
GOAT Martina Navratilova
Friend and former doubles partner Sania Mirza
Rival on the other side of the net, Sorana Cirstea
2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli
Mattek-Sands’ doubles partner Lucie Safarova