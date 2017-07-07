Write an Article

Wimbledon 2017: Tennis players react to Bethanie Mattek-Sands' injury

Mattek-Sands suffered a serious knee injury after a fall during her singles match.

by Anuradha Santhanam @anumccartney
Tweets 07 Jul 2017, 15:13 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Bethanie Mattek-Sands of The United States receives treatment from the medical team and later retires from the Ladies Singles second round match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania on day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
An injured Mattek-Sands is comforted by her husband Justin, a fitness trainer and expert

Doubles World No. 1 Bethanie Mattek-Sands yesterday suffered a horrific knee injury during her Round 2 singles match against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea yesterday. 


The tennis fraternity has united in support of the player:


GOAT Martina Navratilova


Friend and former doubles partner Sania Mirza


Rival on the other side of the net, Sorana Cirstea

2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli

Mattek-Sands’ doubles partner Lucie Safarova


