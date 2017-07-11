Wimbledon 2017: The Top 5 WTA performers so far

Here are the Top 5 WTA performers from Wimbledon so far

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jul 2017, 13:13 IST

Vandeweghe reached her second Wimbledon quarter-final by stunning 5th seed Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round

The 2017 Wimbledon Championships is gradually entering its final stages with the fourth round almost over and 15 of the 16 quarter-finalists of both Singles tournaments confirmed. So far, the Women’s tournaments has seen a number of exciting matchups with a number of upsets; the biggest one of them being Magdalena Rybarikova’s shock win over third seed Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

The Slovak defeated qualifier Petra Martic in the fourth round to reach her first ever Grand Slam quarter-final.

The Women’s tournament has seen some brilliant performers as well with a few of the top ranked players producing commendable performances in the tournament. Here are the top five female performers of the Wimbledon so far.

#5. Coco Vandeweghe

The strong-serving American made headlines by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open which also helped her to enter the Top 20 of the WTA rankings for the first time. Vandeweghe also reached the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open but had a disappointing French Open where she was comprehensively beaten by World No.192 Magdalena Rybarikova in the first round. Vandeweghe had a decent build-up to Wimbledon by reaching the quarter-finals of the Birmingham Classic where she was retired against Garbine Muguruza.

The 25-year old began her Wimbledon by defeating Germany’s Mona Barthel in straight sets after a difficult first set. This was followed by a second round win over another German, Tatjana Maria. The 24th seed then defeated compatriot Alison Riske in the third round in straight sets to set up a fourth round clash against former World No.1 and 5th seed Caroline Wozniacki. The first set was a humdinger with Vandeweghe edging out the Dane 7-6. Wozniacki fought hard in the second set but the big serving Vandeweghe prevailed 6-4 to enter her second Wimbledon quarter-final and third Grand Slam quarter-final. In the quarter-finals, Coco Vandeweghe will get a chance to avenge her first round French Open defeat as she will be up against Magdalena Rybarikova.