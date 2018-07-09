Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wimbledon 2018: 5 unexpected upsets on the women's side

Janani Sree Ganesh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
16   //    09 Jul 2018, 23:54 IST

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Petra Kvitova's first round loss was shocking

Wimbledon 2018 is up and running in ways that were unexpected by the forecasters and the tennis fraternity. Among the various tournaments and the four Grand Slams, Wimbledon has proved to be coveted where players battle to get a hold of the trophy and it has never let down fans in terms of adrenaline rushes and anticipation.

As the second week of Wimbledon has just begun, we take a look at the seeds who have not made it past the first week.

#5 Petra Kvitova

Known for her powerful, acclaimed groundstrokes Kvitova lost her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, an unseeded player from Belarus. Despite being a former Wimbledon champion, Kvitova couldn't make it past round one, let alone make it to the second week of the Championships.

With a straightforward win by Sasnovich at 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 Kvitova was sent out of the Wimbledon Championships this year. Let us hope she comes back stronger and healthier in the upcoming tournaments.

Page 1 of 5 Next
2018 Wimbledon Championship Petra Kvitova Garbine Muguruza
Wimbledon 2018: 3 reasons why so many of the top women's...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Makarova upsets Wozniacki in thrilling...
RELATED STORY
Tennis: Five most unexpected Grand Slam finals in the...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018, Day 3, Schedule: Roger Federer, Serena...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: Muguruza clears first hurdle in straight sets
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: van Uytvanck shakes up ladies draw eliminating...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Simona Halep headlines action on Day 4
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Sharapova upset in opening round
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Wimbledon finals of all time
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018, Day 4 schedule: Rafael Nadal, Novak...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us