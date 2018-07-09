Wimbledon 2018: 5 unexpected upsets on the women's side

Petra Kvitova's first round loss was shocking

Wimbledon 2018 is up and running in ways that were unexpected by the forecasters and the tennis fraternity. Among the various tournaments and the four Grand Slams, Wimbledon has proved to be coveted where players battle to get a hold of the trophy and it has never let down fans in terms of adrenaline rushes and anticipation.

As the second week of Wimbledon has just begun, we take a look at the seeds who have not made it past the first week.

#5 Petra Kvitova

Known for her powerful, acclaimed groundstrokes Kvitova lost her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, an unseeded player from Belarus. Despite being a former Wimbledon champion, Kvitova couldn't make it past round one, let alone make it to the second week of the Championships.

With a straightforward win by Sasnovich at 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 Kvitova was sent out of the Wimbledon Championships this year. Let us hope she comes back stronger and healthier in the upcoming tournaments.