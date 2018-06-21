Wimbledon 2018: After French Open, India's Ankita Raina to play in qualifiers at The Championships

The young Tennis star also played in the 2018 French Open qualifiers

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 21 Jun 2018, 12:27 IST

Ankita Raina

What's the story?

25-year-old Indian tennis star Ankita Raina is all set to play in the 2018 Wimbledon qualifiers. Raina, who has had a good year, also played the qualifiers of the 2018 French Open. However, she bowed out in the first round of qualifcation.

In case you didn't know...

Ankita Raina hails from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and has been playing tennis professionally for a while. She is currently the top-ranked Indian women's tennis player in the singles category.

The 25-year-old participates majorly in the International Tennis Federation tours. She has won six singles and thirteen doubles titles playing in the ITF tours.

Raina became the fifth Indian to break through the top-200 barrier in April 2018, when she was ranked 197. She achieved her career-best ranking a month later, occupying no. 181. However, she has since moved out of the top 200 and is currently ranked 205 in the Women's singles category.

Heart of the matter

This year's Wimbledon will see another Indian face amongst the players, as Ankita Raina will make her bow in the premier grass-court tournament. Raina has enjoyed a great year so far, achieving her career-best ranking and playing at the Roland Garros. She will add another achievement to her resume as she will be featuring in the Wimbledon qualifiers.

Raina also played the 2018 French Open, albeit in the qualifying stage, which marked her Grand Slam debut.

Speaking to Sportskeeda before the French Open, Raina told of her joy in achieving one of her lifelong dreams.

"I think words don’t do justice to feelings. My dream has come true, it’s been my dream since I was little. I always used to watch the Grand Slams on the TV and Serena (Williams) playing and used to ask when will I play there." said the India no. 1.

Now, Raina is all set to add yet another Grand Slam appearance, as she will be playing in the Wimbledon qualifiers.

What's next?

Wimbledon 2018 is set to start on July 2, with the final being played two weeks later. Raina will play in the qualifiers, progressing from which will put her in the frame for the main draw.