Wimbledon 2018, Day 4 schedule: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic return to the court

Rafael Nadal on Day Two of Wimbledon 2018

Day four of Wimbledon 2018 sees the return of many seeded players to the court as players continue their run into the round of sixty-four (64). Apart from many well-known players, several Indian tennis players are also in action of Day four, albeit in the doubles category.

Nadal, Djokovic, Zverev take the courts

Seed 2 Rafael Nadal will be back in action on Day 4, July 5. The Spaniard will face Mikhail Kukushkin in a bid to secure a round of 32 place. Novak Djokovic will continue his road to recovery by facing Argentinian Zeballos.

Alexander Zverev will go up against Taylor Fritz of the United States of America.

No. 1 in action for the women

Seed 1, Simona Halep will be back on the court on Day 4. The Romanian will look to make quick work of her opponent, China's Zheng to move on to the next round. Muguruza and Kerber are also in action on Day 4.

Several Indians in Men's doubles

Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Vishnu Vardhan, and N. Sriram Balaji will all be in action on Day 4 of the Wimbledon. All the Indian men are looking to move on to the round of 32 along with their partners.

Here is all the information you need to know about the important matches on Day Three of Wimbledon:

Men's Singles

M. Kukushkin vs Rafael Nadal (2); Center Court, 5:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM BST

N. Kyrgios (15) vs R. Haase; Court 3, 5:35 PM IST and 1:05 PM BST

H. Zeballos vs Novak Djokovic (12); Court 2, 5:50 PM IST and 1:20 PM BST

J. del Potro (5) vs F. Lopez; Court 1, 7:10 PM IST and 2:40 PM BST

T. Fritz vs A. Zverev (4); Court 1, 9:10 PM IST and 4:40 PM BST

Women's Singles

A. Kerber (11) vs C. Liu; Court 12, 4:00 PM IST and 11:30 AM BST

S. Halep (1) vs S. Zheng; Court 1, 5:55 PM IST and 1:25 PM BST

J. Ostapenki (12) vs K. Flipkens; Court 3, 9:35 PM IST and 5:05 PM BST

G. Muguruza (3) vs A. Van Uytvanck; Court 2, 9:50 PM IST and 5:20 PM BST

Men's Doubles

G. Garcia Lopez/ P. Carreno Busta vs R. Farah/ J. Cabal (6); Court 6, 4:00 PM IST and 12:30 PM BST

D. Sharan/ A. Sitak vs M. Jaziri/ R. Albot; Court 10, 4:00 PM IST and 12:30 PM BST

S. Arends/ M. Middelkoop vs J. Nedunchezhiyan/ A. Krajicek; Court 4, 6:25 PM IST and 1:55 PM BST

N. Balaji/ V.Vardhan vs M. Daniell/ W. Koolhof; Court 7, 7:45 PM IST and 3:15 PM BST

M. Bryan/ J. Sock (7) vs A. Seppi/ D. Bracciali; Court 9, 7:45 PM IST and 3:15 PM BST

R. Bopanna/ E. Roger-Vasselin (12) vs A. De Minaur/ J. Millman; Court 10, 8:30 PM IST and 4:00 PM BST

P. Lorenzi/ A. Ramos-Vinolas vs B. Soares/ J. Murray (5); Unassigned

Women's Doubles

K. Siniakova/ B. Krejcikova (3) vs E. Routliffe/ A. Guarachi; Court 11, 6:50 PM IST and 2:20 PM BST

K. Mlaenovic/ T. Babos (1) vs M. Kato/ E. Hozumi; Court 6, 7:15 PM IST and 2:45 PM BST

P. Hercog/ P. Riba vs B. Strycova/ A. Hlavackova (2); Court 4, 8:25 PM IST and 3:55 PM BST

Mixed Doubles

Unassigned

All fixtures are subject to change. The time may vary as per the duration of the previous match on the same court.