Wimbledon 2018 - prediction for biggest surprise of Day 3

Ilian Antonov FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 50 // 04 Jul 2018, 20:48 IST

Gilles Muller

One match catches my eye once I see today's schedule on Wimbledon 2018. Two players, that can be said to be from the same class - Philipp Kohlschreiber and Gilles Muller - will meet on the court. And it promises to be a cracker.

We have already seen two matches between these two players, with the German having won both without dropping a set.

However, now we are in a different position. Muller has been weak in the last few months, but once it comes to the grass courts, he becomes a different player. He likes the surface and he has achieved considerable success in London during his career.

The Luxembourgian is one of the few active players in the world who has won two titles on grass so far. Not many have managed to do that.

This match can be hard for Kohlschreiber to win. He is the favorite, but he is not so accomplished when it comes to the best of five sets format; he might not be fit enough to handle the pressure. Only once in the last 5 seasons has he made it to the second round at Wimbledon.

This season even in his home grass tournaments - in Halle and Stuttgart - he only won one match. He lost against Denis Istomin and Matthew Ebden - not so famous names.

Wimbledon is magic and it loves its heroes. I can say that Muller is one of them, because he gets his concentration right on point here. One of the greatest wins in his career was against Rafael Nadal on grass in 2017, when he went through to the quarter-final. He also won against the strong Denis Shapovalov a few days ago, again in a tournament in London.

So the odds are really good, and there are many plusses for Muller to win this match. I think that this time the German won't be quite as successful against the man from Luxembourg.