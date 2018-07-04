Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wimbledon 2018 - prediction for biggest surprise of Day 3

Ilian Antonov
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
50   //    04 Jul 2018, 20:48 IST

ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship - Day Two
Gilles Muller

One match catches my eye once I see today's schedule on Wimbledon 2018. Two players, that can be said to be from the same class - Philipp Kohlschreiber and Gilles Muller - will meet on the court. And it promises to be a cracker.

We have already seen two matches between these two players, with the German having won both without dropping a set.

However, now we are in a different position. Muller has been weak in the last few months, but once it comes to the grass courts, he becomes a different player. He likes the surface and he has achieved considerable success in London during his career.

The Luxembourgian is one of the few active players in the world who has won two titles on grass so far. Not many have managed to do that.

This match can be hard for Kohlschreiber to win. He is the favorite, but he is not so accomplished when it comes to the best of five sets format; he might not be fit enough to handle the pressure. Only once in the last 5 seasons has he made it to the second round at Wimbledon.

This season even in his home grass tournaments - in Halle and Stuttgart - he only won one match. He lost against Denis Istomin and Matthew Ebden - not so famous names.

Wimbledon is magic and it loves its heroes. I can say that Muller is one of them, because he gets his concentration right on point here. One of the greatest wins in his career was against Rafael Nadal on grass in 2017, when he went through to the quarter-final. He also won against the strong Denis Shapovalov a few days ago, again in a tournament in London.

So the odds are really good, and there are many plusses for Muller to win this match. I think that this time the German won't be quite as successful against the man from Luxembourg.

2018 Wimbledon Championship Philipp Kohlschreiber Gilles Muller
Wimbledon 2018, Day 3, Schedule: Roger Federer, Serena...
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in the 2018 Wimbledon Season
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Top 9 contenders for the men's title
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Top 11 contenders to win the women's title
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Sharapova upset in opening round
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018 : Men's Singles Top 5 Picks
RELATED STORY
Top 3 contenders to win Wimbledon 2018
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Men's singles draw preview and analysis
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: Wozniacki wins comfortably in opening round...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: Radwanska survives scare by Ruse to win in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us