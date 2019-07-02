Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Yuichi Sugita Round of 128, Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV schedule and more

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

World no. 2 and third seed Rafael Nadal will kick off his campaign in a few hours from now as he takes on Japan's Yuichi Sugita in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Nadal, who is fresh off a historic 12th French Open title, will hope to get off to a good start on a surface where he hasn't looked too comfortable over the past few years.

Sugita, on the other hand, has had a poor year so far and is ranked as low as 274 in the world.

Nadal has an extremely tough road ahead of him, with the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Marin Cilic potentially in his path early on. In fact, the enigmatic Aussie awaits him in the second round itself, if he wins his first round encounter against fellow Australian Jordan Thompson.

This will be the first encounter between Nadal and Sugita as the two players have never faced off before.

Here is all you need to know about 2019 Wimbledon:

Tournament name: 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 1-July 14, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, SW19, Wimbledon, London

Surface: Grass

Time: [3] Rafael Nadal v Yuichi Sugita on Court 1 at approx 8:15 p.m IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

Australia - Channel 7

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 live stream is available on ESPN for users in USA and Kayo Sports for users in Australia (a subscription is needed for the services).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com (India)

The Wimbledon YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.

