Wimbledon 2019: Roberto Bautista Agut Vs Guido Pella, Quarter-Final, Preview and Prediction

Niranjan Deodhar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 24 // 10 Jul 2019, 06:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roberto Bautista Agut

One of the most fascinating aspects about the Grand Slam Majors is their ability to throw at us intriguing stories of the some of lesser known players displacing the legends of the game to script staggering tales of their own success at the grandest stages of the game.

And in one of the upcoming quarter-finals at the Championships, Wimbledon, following remarkable journeys of incredible brilliance, Argentina’s Guido Pella is all set to take on Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the their round of last 8 encounter at the All England Club.

Guido Pella

Pella, seeded No. 26, being 2-0 sets down, stunned Canada’s Milos Raonic 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(7-3), 8-6, the former runner-up at Wimbledon in 3 hours and 42 minutes to book a place in his first ever quarter-final of any Grand Slam Major.

Prior to upsetting Raonic, Pella also shocked the 4th seed and last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, Kevin Anderson, in straight sets and would hope to continue his dream run at this year’s Wimbledon against the Spaniard Bautista Agut.

Bautista Agut is yet to drop a set at the Championships so far and cruised through his fourth round encounter against Benoit Paire in straight sets 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 in just under two hours to reach his second Grand Slam quarter-final of his career. He made an appearance in the round of last 8 at the Australian Open earlier this year as well.

While the Spaniard scratched his way towards his quarter-final appearance at Melbourne at the start of this year, he has dominated his opponents right from the get go to cruise through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

In the quarter-finals at Melbourne in the beginning of this year, Bautista Agut was blown away by the upbeat Greek Sensation, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and would be keen to make this opportunity count on Court 1 of the All England Club.

With a debut semi-final berth at stake for the Spaniard, there is no scope for putting a wrong foot in his upcoming clash against rejuvenated Pella, who would be full of confidence himself, following his inspired wins at the Championships so far.

Advertisement

Head to Head record

Having faced each other just twice in the past, Roberto Bautista Agut leads Pella 2-0 in their head to head tally. However, their upcoming quarter-final clash is going to be their first ever meeting on grass.

In their only clash at the Grand Slam Major, the Spaniard overcame his Argentine challenger in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 at the 2017 Australian Open.

While Bautista Agut has played in the Grand Slam quarterfinal in the past, Pella would be encroaching in the unchartered territories when he steps out on the court to take on the Spaniard in his Grand Slam quarter-final debut.

There is no doubt that these two men are eternal battlers, resilient fighters and won’t mind going the distance if need arises.

When he steps out on the court on day 9 of the Championships, Pella would be playing in his biggest match of his career so far. Bautista Agut would be willing to play his heart out to achieve a place in the semi-finals of the Grand Slam Majors for the very first time in his career.

However, one notable difference that separates the two quarter-finalists is the amount of time spent on courts so far at Wimbledon.

Pella has almost spent six hours more than Bautista Agut so far at this year’s Wimbledon and exhaustion factor might just play a role against the former, especially if the match slides into fourth or fifth hour on the clock.

Nonetheless, the upcoming quarter-final battle between rejuvenated Pella and a resurgent Bautista Agut, the two unsung heroes of the game, is bound to witness some high-octane action as one can’t wait for the action to get underway at SW19 on the day nine of the Championships, Wimbledon.

Prediction: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in four sets.