Wimbledon 2019, women’s singles final: Serena Williams vs Simona Halep, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 26 // 11 Jul 2019, 23:26 IST

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will take on Simona Halep in a blockbuster championship match at Wimbledon.

In Halep, Serena will face possibly the best mover on court in the WTA circuit. The diminutive Romanian may not have the biggest of serves or groundstrokes, but she has never been one to duck away from a challenge.

Unfortunately for her though, she has an extremely poor head to head record against the American. Halep has won just one out of their 10 previous meetings, and has lost all three of their Grand Slam encounters.

However, she will take heart from the fact that she took a set in each of those matches. In fact, their last two meetings have been at the Grand Slam level – the 2016 US Open and the Australian Open earlier this year.

Halep is known to be a slow starter and that is something she must guard against on Saturday if she is to have a chance against Serena. In both the matches mentioned above, the Romanian conceded the first set in double quick time. While she was able to regroup and take the second set, she could not sustain that level of play in the decider.

Halep has gained a reputation for shrinking under pressure, however, in recent times, Serena too has been guilty of doing just that on the biggest of stages. She has lost her last two Grand Slam finals, and the pressure of equalling Margaret Court's record seems to have taken a toll on her.

However, both players have played near-flawless tennis thus far in the competition and come into this encounter in fine form.

Like their two most recent meetings, their match on Saturday could go down to the wire. Ultimately, the one who holds her nerve better will emerge victorious.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win her first Wimbledon title by defeating Serena Williams in three sets.