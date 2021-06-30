Wimbledon 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren

Date: 1 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Alexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren Preview

Alexander Zverev got his Wimbledon campaign up and running with a facile straight-sets win over qualifier Tallon Griekspoor. The fourth seed will now meet American Tennys Sandgren on Thursday for a place in the third round.

The 68th-ranked Sandgren needed four sets to get past Norbert Gombos, reaching the second round at Wimbledon for the second time.

Alexander Zverev marches on in style.



The German makes light work of Tallon Griekspoor in the first round to win 6-3, 6-4, 6-1#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KHGLqrC3MD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

Zverev has been in a rich vein of form this season, winning 25 of his 35 matches, including title runs in Acapulco and Madrid. The German has particularly impressed at the Majors, making the quarterfinals at the Australian Open (lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic) and semifinals at Roland Garros (lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas).

Sandgren, meanwhile, has won just five of his 14 matches this year, making first-round exits at five tournaments, including the Australian Open and Roland Garros. The World No. 68 arrived at Wimbledon on the back of a round-of-16 loss to Casper Ruud in Mallorca last week.

Alexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren head-to-head

In the pair's only meeting four years ago, Alexander Zverev beat Tennys Sandgren in straight sets in the Round of 16 in Atlanta. Thus, their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in favor of the German.

Alexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren prediction

Considering the gulf in pedigree and big-match experience between the two players, Zverev will start as the overwhelming favorite.

Moreover, with Sandgren struggling to replicate the kind of form that took him to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open last year, Zverev should be able to impose himself from the get-go.

Wimbledon 2021: Tennys Sandgren defeats Norbert Gombos https://t.co/GAnBtCk9QO — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) June 29, 2021

Both players have games well-suited to grass; they possess big serves and heavy groundstrokes. They have also won more than 50% of their matches on the surface -- Zverev is 26-15 on grass, while Sandgren is 7-6.

If Zverev can serve like he did against Griekspoor in the first round (20 aces and just four double faults), he should be able to come through this match without much of a fuss.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram