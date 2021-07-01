Wimbledon 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (26) Fabio Fognini

Date: 2 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Andrey Rublev vs Fabio Fognini preview

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will be looking to seal a spot in the second week of Wimbledon for the first time in his career when he takes on Fabio Fognini in the third round on Friday.

Andrey Rublev

Rublev, who lost in the second round in his last two Wimbledon appearances, overcame Federico Delbonis 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 in his opener. The Russian raised his level in his second-round encounter against big-serving Lloyd Harris, hitting 24 winners and just 18 unforced errors en route to a commanding straight-sets victory.

Rublev has reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open and will be hoping to add the All England Club to his list over the course of this fortnight.

Fabio Fognini, meanwhile, has had a mediocre season by his standards, accumulating a 15-14 win-loss record heading into Wimbledon. But that has not deterred the Italian, who has looked in fine form this week.

Fognini cruised past Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets in the opening round before taking down Laslo Djere to book a third-round meeting with Rublev.

Andrey Rublev vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

Fabio Fognini leads Andrey Rublev 5-2 in their head-to-head. While the Italian has dominated the rivalry, the Russian won their most recent encounter at the ATP Cup earlier this year.

Andrey Rublev vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Andrey Rublev has had a rather successful grasscourt season thus far. The Russian finished as the runner-up in Halle, losing to Ugo Humbert in the final.

He has since looked in decent touch at SW19. Rublev has struck his forehand cleanly all week and has been solid on serve as well. He won 83% of his first-serve points in the second round against Harris. The fifth seed has clearly adjusted well to the surface and will hope to make a deep run at the All England Club.

cinch Championships - Day 3

Against Fognini, Rublev must look to dominate proceedings with his serve and forehand. The Italian doesn't possess as much raw power as Rublev and instead relies on impeccable timing to hit through his opponents. Grass, however, is Fognini's least favorite surface.

Rublev has definitely been in better form compared to the Italian and should be able to come through this contest unscathed.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram