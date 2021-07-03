Wimbledon 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: 5 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Hungary's Marton Fucsovics for a whopping fifth time this year for a place in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Rublev has adjusted well to the grass at SW19, scoring impressive wins over Federico Delbonis, Lloyd Harris and Fabio Fognini en route to the last 16. The Russian was tested in his third-round encounter against Fognini, who recovered from a 6-3, 4-2 deficit to tie the match at one-set all.

However, the Italian subsequently took a medical time, following which Rublev gained a stranglehold over the match. The Russian dropped just six games in the next two sets to register a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win in two hours and 58 minutes.

Marton Fucsovics

Rublev will next face familiar foe Marton Fucsovics, who has been in great form. World No. 48 Fucsovics upset 19th-seeded Jannik Sinner in his opener before easing into the third round following Jiri Vesely's retirement due to injury.

Fucsovics faced a stern test in his third-round clash against ninth seed Diego Schwartzman, but eventually came through in four sets to book his place in the second week.

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Andrey Rublev leads Marton Fucsovics 4-1 in their head-to-head. In 2021, the pair has already met three times in Rotterdam, Dubai and Miami, with Rublev prevailing on all three occasions without dropping a set. The two were also set to meet in the quarterfinals in Doha, but Fucsovics withdrew due to injury.

Andrey Rublev vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Rublev has looked at home on the grasscourts at Wimbledon this year. His power-packed forehand has sent opponents scurrying around the baseline and his serve has earned him plenty of free points; the Russian struck 16 aces past Fognini in their third-round encounter.

Marton Fucsovics (L) and Andrey Rublev shake hands after their match in Rotterdam

Marton Fucsovics, meanwhile, has a solid all-round game, but he lacks a potent weapon that can trouble a player of Rublev's calibre.

For Fucsovics, the key will be to serve well and move Rublev around the court. However, considering the power the Russian possesses, that is easier said than done. Rublev has found a great rhythm on grass this year and should be able douse the Hungarian's challenge on "Manic Monday."

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in four sets.

