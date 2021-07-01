Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs (10) Denis Shapovalov

Date: 2 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Andy Murray seems to have turned the clock back by a few years at Wimbledon. The Scot has made it to the third round - his best Slam showing in four years - and is looking good for more.

Murray first upset 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in his opener, which was his first win at Wimbledon since 2017. The 34-year-old then outlasted Oscar Otte in an intense five-setter in the second round, much to the delight of the packed Centre Court crowd.

Murray, who has been greatly troubled by his hip over the last few years, will be thrilled with the level he has played at in the tournament so far. The former World No. 1 has managed to pull through nine sets without too many physical issues, and has even shown glimpses of his best tennis on occasion.

It just had to be...



A trademark @andy_murray lob seals his passage into the third round at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CKwUaS5nMi — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021

That said, Murray has a very difficult test awaiting him in the third round. He faces 10th seed Denis Shapovalov, the talented Canadian youngster who reached the semifinals at Queen's last month.

Shapovalov had a grueling battle against Philipp Kohlschreiber in his Wimbledon opener, where he was pushed to five sets. But the 22-year-old found his best tennis in the final set, eventually winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

The Canadian then received a walkover in the second round as Pablo Andujar pulled out due to injury, so he will be well-rested ahead of the match against Murray.

Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov have not met on tour before. Their head-to-head is, therefore, currently tied at 0-0.

Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Denis Shapovalov has not faced Andy Murray on tour before

Andy Murray's inventive shot-making in the decider against Oscar Otte would have given him a lot of confidence. The Scot almost looked like his vintage self in that final set, producing some inspired backhands and masterful lobs.

If he can maintain the same level of play against Denis Shapovalov, there could be another upset on the cards.

Murray was, however, seen holding his groin mid-way through the second-round match. If his hip issues flare up again, the Scot might struggle to stay with the much younger and fitter Shapovalov.

The Canadian, on his part, will look to stick to his offensive style of play. Shapovalov has a big serve and powerful groundstrokes, with a particularly deadly forehand; if he can keep Murray on the run throughout, he would have an edge.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in five sets.

Edited by Musab Abid