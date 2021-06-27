Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murray vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (WC) Andy Murray vs (24) Nikoloz Basilashvili

Date: 28 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Match timing: Approx. 6:30 pm local time, 5:30 pm GMT, 1:30 pm EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Andy Murray vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview

Two-time champion Andy Murray returns to singles action at Wimbledon for the first time since 2017 when he faces Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round on Monday.

Murray, who suffered a quarterfinal defeat to Sam Querrey in his last singles appearance at Wimbledon four years ago, has received a wildcard for this year's event.

The 34-year-old Brit, who triumphed at the All England Club in 2013 and 2016, has had very little practice on grass ahead of this year's edition. Murray took part in Queen's, where he beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-2 in his opener before falling in the second round to eventual winner Matteo Berrettini.

Despite the early exit, the former World No. 1 will be buoyed by the fact that he has shown no signs of the injuries that have plagued him in recent months.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, meanwhile, has had a mixed season thus far. He has two titles in 2021 (Doha and Munich), but has also suffered a string of early losses in other tournaments.

The Georgian lost early in Stuttgart, too, falling to Marin Cilic in the second round. But he made it to the semifinals at Halle, where he was eventually defeated by Andrey Rublev.

This match has been allotted the primetime slot in London and will be played on Center Court.

Andy Murray vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

Andy Murray and Nikoloz Basilashvili have never played each other on tour before, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Andy Murray vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

Nikoloz Basilashvili

This promises to be a cracking contest. Nikoloz Basilashvili has the weapons to test Andy Murray's defense, but the Georgian also has a tendency to blow hot and cold during matches.

Murray, meanwhile, will be looking to put on a show in front of his home crowd, who will do their best to spur on the Brit.

Andy Murray was asked in pre-#Wimbledon press about the sport's continued failure to have any sort of domestic violence policy.



Murray plays Basilashvili on Monday, hence the question, but he also made sure to mention #4 seed Zverev, who has also faced detailed accusations. pic.twitter.com/UJeUDeIUQM — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 26, 2021

All things considered, Murray is the superior grasscourter, but Basilashvili has the tools to cause an upset. Murray's fitness is still under the scanner and if the match goes the distance, the Georgian could be the one to come away with a win.

Prediction: Nikoloz Basilashvili to win in five sets.

