Wimbledon 2021: Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano

Date: 2 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Osorio Serrano preview

Aryna Sabalenka will look to reach the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships for the first time in her career when she takes on Colombian qualifier Maria Camila Osorio Serrano on Friday.

After making a smooth start to her 2021 Wimbledon campaign, Sabalenka faced a hiccup in her second-round face-off against British wildcard Katie Boulter. The Belarusian conceded the first set but managed to rebound and take the next two sets on her way to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.

Sabalenka, who has shown signs of improvement on grass this year, will now aim to enter uncharted territory with a first-ever appearance in the second week of Wimbledon. But up next for the World No. 4 is a spirited 19-year-old who has made rapid strides on the tour this year.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano

Having won the junior US Open title in 2019, Osorio Serrano has made a spectacular transition to the senior circuit this year. She has notched up a fabulous 30-9 win-loss record for the year, with her run to the Copa Colsanitas title being the biggest highlight.

The teen, who has also reached two other semifinals on the WTA tour, has now made a fantastic debut at the Wimbledon Championships. Having won three matches in qualifying, Osorio Serrano upset 32nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova to enter the third round.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano prediction

Aryna Sabalenka

By dint of experience and ranking, Aryna Sabalenka is the clear favorite in this match. That said, the Belarusian needs to put up a more polished performance than she did in the previous round.

Sabalenka struggled to find her range initially against Boulter, coughing up a slew of unforced errors. The 23-year-old, however, settled down as the match progressed; she eventually started controlling her big serve and aggressive shots better to take the contest out of Boulter's hands.

Sabalenka finished with 10 aces and 27 winners against 30 unforced errors. There clearly is room for improvement, and the World No. 4 will want to work on that before facing someone as talented as Osorio Serrano.

The Colombian fought back from 0-4 down in the first set of her last match before eventually knocking out the 32nd seed Alexandrova. Osorio Serrano's fighting spirit and backhand slice made life very difficult for the Russian, and she will be keen to continue her heroics against Sabalenka.

However, the teenager's relative lack of natural power could put her on the backfoot in this clash. Osorio Serrano has rarely faced a player as strong as Sabalenka, so she might struggle to stay toe-to-toe with the Belarusian in the longer rallies.

The Colombian doesn't get many free points off her serve either. Sabalenka will likely take control off both the serve and the return, which would give her a clear and immediate advantage.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid