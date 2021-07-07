Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (25) Angelique Kerber

Date: 8 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Semifinals

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber preview

In a battle of Grand Slam champions, Ashleigh Barty will take on 2018 winner Angelique Kerber in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Thursday. While Kerber is making a return to the last four at SW19 after three years, Barty is in uncharted waters.

Barty, the top seed, cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ajla Tomljanovic in an all-Aussie quarterfinal to earn a berth in her maiden Wimbledon semifinal. Meanwhile, Kerber overcame 19th seed Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-3 victory to advance to her fourth semifinal at the All England Club.

After returning from a 11-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barty has looked in stellar form, winning titles in Melbourne, Miami and Stuttgart. Her claycourt season was cut short due to injury and she took some time off, skipping the entire grass swing leading up to Wimbledon.

But the World No. 1 appears to be fully fit once again and has looked in fine touch at SW19, dropping just one set en route to the last four.

Angelique Kerber

Kerber, on the other hand, has had a mixed season, which includes first-round losses in Melbourne and Paris, and a run to the title in Bad Homburg.

The German is now on a 10-match winning streak and is aiming to secure another shot at the Venus Rosewater Dish. Kerber has twice reached the Wimbledon final in the past; she lost to Serena Williams in 2016 but exacted revenge two years later by beating the American.

Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Angelique Kerber and Ashleigh Barty have split their four previous meetings. Thus, their current head-to-head stands at 2-2. Barty won their most recent encounter at the 2018 Wuhan Open in straight sets.

Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber prediction

Although both women have faced each other multiple times, they have never met on grass. Kerber's past successes at Wimbledon should hold her in good stead for this contest, but Barty's versatile gamestyle makes her a huge threat.

Both players like to maneuver their opponents around the court. The German has exceptional defensive skills and an incredible ability to turn defense into offense. As for Barty, her backhand slice is her biggest weapon.

Ashleigh Barty

The Australian also has a powerful serve and is the current ace leader on the WTA tour. She has showcased her serving prowess this fortnight, firing 38 aces and dropping serve just 10 times in five matches.

Serve could ultimately be the differentiator in this match. If Barty can land a high percentage of first serves, she should be able to dictate proceedings. Kerber has looked impressive at SW19, but she could well meet her match in the shape of the World No. 1.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram