Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (14)Barbora Krejcikova

Date: 5 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

In a battle of Roland Garros champions, Ashleigh Barty will take on 14th seed Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon fourth round on Monday. After vanquishing Parisian clay, both women are now looking for their maiden title at the All England Club.

Barty ousted an inspired Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-5 in the third round on Saturday to gain entry into the second week. Krejcikova, meanwhile, edged out a thrilling 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-5 victory over Anastasija Sevastova to extend her winning streak to 15 matches.

Barbora Krejcikova

Barty, the top seed, had a spectacular start to the season with three titles (Melbourne, Miami and Stuttgart) in her first six tournaments. Injury concerns, however, forced her out of the Italian Open and further pushed her towards a second-round retirement at Roland Garros.

Nevertheless, the Aussie has looked in fine form this week, and will be hoping to build on the foundation to go all the way.

Krejcikova, on her part, is fresh off a singles-doubles sweep at Roland Garros. While the Czech boasts of six Grand Slam titles in doubles, her maiden singles Major win last month proved that she isn't just a doubles specialist.

Having entered 2021 ranked well outside the world's top 60, Krejcikova's rise has been extremely rapid. She won her first WTA singles title in Strasbourg two months ago, and will enter the top 15 of the rankings after the conclusion of Wimbledon.

Krejcikova is making her main-draw debut at the All England Club this week, and would be hoping to carry her momentum into her encounter with Barty.

Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Ashleigh Barty and Barbora Krejcikova, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Given their experience in doubles, Ashleigh Barty and Barbora Krejcikova have a good amount of variety in their game. They both like to take control of the rallies by maneuvering the ball from side to side, and are adept at the net too.

Ashleigh Barty

The serve-and-volley technique has benefitted both women throughout this week, with neither of them shying away from approaching the net. In the deciding set of her third-round match on Saturday, Krejcikova won every single net point that she played.

That said, Krejcikova hasn't yet had to deal with a shot like Barty's wicked slice backhand or unpredictable kick serve. Barty has also conceded fewer double faults than the Czech this week, so she definitely has the advantage in the serve department.

Moreover, Krejcikova's whopping tally of 57 unforced errors in her previous match is a matter of concern. If she isn't able to plug the leaks, Barty will likely edge out a win.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid