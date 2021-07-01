Wimbledon 2021: Barbora Krejcikova vs Andrea Petkovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Barbora Krejcikova vs Andrea Petkovic

Date: 1 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Match timing: 11 am local time, 10 am GMT, 6 am ET

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Barbora Krejcikova vs Andrea Petkovic preview

Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova and unseeded German Andrea Petkovic will lock horns in an intriguing second-round clash at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Krejcikova scored her first win at the All England Club on Tuesday, taking out Danish youngster Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-2. The recently crowned French Open champion did well to defuse her opponent's power throughout the match and was able to hold her nerve in crunch moments.

Andrea Petkovic

Petkovic also secured a comfortable win in her opener against Italian Jasmine Paolini. The German overcame multiple rain delays and her opponent's tenacious defense to notch up her 50th Grand Slam main draw win.

Needless to say, she will enter this contest feeling good about her game.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Andrea Petkovic head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Barbora Krejcikova and Andrea Petkovic, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Andrea Petkovic prediction

Krejcikova will look to build on her first win at the All England Club.

Barbora Krejcikova had never played a singles match at Wimbledon until this year. That, along with the pressure of being a newly crowned Grand Slam champion, could have weighed heavily on the Czech in her opener, but she looked fairly comfortable out on the court.

With the first round out of her way, Krejcikova could play with a lot more freedom moving forward. She has a well-rounded game that is suited to grass. The Czech possesses a strong first serve, plenty of variety and nifty front-court skills, and could cause Petkovic plenty of problems.

The German has a similar game and can often frustrate opponents with her consistency. While Petkovic doesn't possess an obvious weapon with which she can finish points off, she tends to wear down her rivals with her efficient ball-striking.

Petkovic will need to be aggressive early on against Krejcikova to prevent the Czech from settling into the match. The German will fancy her chances of causing an upset, but it will take a near-flawless performance from her to get over the line.

Prediction: Barbora Krejcikova to win in three sets.

