Wimbledon 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Bianca Andreescu vs Alize Cornet

Date: 29 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Bianca Andreescu vs Alize Cornet preview

Fifth seed Bianca Andreescu faces a tricky test in the shape of veteran Alize Cornet in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Although Andreescu already has a Grand Slam title to her name and has risen to World No. 7, she remains relatively inexperienced on grass.

She has played in the main draw at Wimbledon just once before, in 2017 when she made her Grand Slam debut. Andreescu suffered a first-round loss back and it took the young Canadian four more years to get her maiden win on grass.

That came at Eastbourne earlier this month when she edged Christina McHale in three sets.

Even though grass isn't her forte, Andreescu will look to make an impression in the third Slam of the year.

She could not have asked for a tougher opening test though, as she faces an opponent who beat her just a few days back on this surface.

Alize Cornet

Cornet, who has been as high as No. 11 in the world before, made her first semifinal on grass this year in Berlin. She beat a handful of big names, including Bianca Andreescu, along the way.

The Frenchwoman, who famously upset Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2014, also advanced to the pre-quarterfinals at Bad Homburg before going down to Victoria Azarenka in three tough sets.

The 31-year-old will be eager to carry her sterling form into the grasscourt Major and continue her mastery of Andreescu.

Bianca Andreescu vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

Alize Cornet leads Bianca Andreescu 1-0 in the head-to-head. The Frenchwoman notched up a 7-6(5), 7-5 victory over the Canadian in Berlin a week back.

Bianca Andreescu vs Alize Cornet prediction

Bianca Andreescu

Even though Bianca Andreescu remains a work-in-progress on grass, she did show some positives in her last meeting with Cornet. After a torrid start that saw her go down 0-3, the Canadian clawed her way back into the match with some smart play.

The 21-year-old began flattening out her groundstrokes and hitting dropshots whilst also relentlessly attacking Cornet's second serves. The tactic nearly paid off and it was just a few points that eventually separated the two players.

Andreescu is a fast learner and would be keen not to repeat her mistakes in Tuesday's meeting with Cornet.

Cornet, on her part, will look to move Andreescu from side to side before unleashing her deadly down-the-line shots. She will also attempt to bring her dropshots into play to break her younger opponent's rhythm.

But if Andreescu can cut down on her unforced errors and keep Cornet on the back foot, she will be able to exact revenge.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram