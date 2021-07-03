Wimbledon 2021: Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (20) Coco Gauff vs (25) Angelique Kerber

Date: 5 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber preview

20th seed Coco Gauff has been in great form at Wimbledon 2021 so far, winning all of her matches in straight sets. The American has lost serve just thrice across six sets, and has produced a convincing performance every time she has stepped on the court.

Having said that, Gauff was the favorite in each of her first three matches; every player that the 17-year-old has faced so far is ranked outside the top 100. So when she takes on 25th seed Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, the challenge will be significantly higher.

But Gauff will likely be up for the test, having made her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros last month. The teenager had also impressed at Wimbledon 2019, where he reached the fourth round in her maiden appearance at a Major.

Coco ➡️ Manic Monday



Coco ➡️ Manic Monday

17-year-old @CocoGauff is at her brilliant best in beating Kaja Juvan on Centre Court - Angelique Kerber waits in the fourth round

Kerber's road to the fourth round hasn't been as straightforward as Gauff's. The German was stretched to three sets in her last two matches, and she even had to come back from a set down against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the third round.

Kerber was knocked out in the first round of both the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year. But Wimbledon is her most successful Slam, and the 33-year-old will be high on confidence ahead of Monday's fixture.

While Kerber has conceded more sets on the road to the fourth round, she has faced higher-ranked opponents. Two of the three players she has played so far are in the top 100.

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Angelique Kerber have not faced each other on tour so far. Their head-to-head is, therefore, currently tied at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber prediction

Coco Gauff's powerful first serve and clinical backhand are her two biggest strengths. She has won 75% of her first-serve points so far at Wimbledon 2021, while also slapping 23 aces. The teenager's net game is also solid, and she is equipped with an excellent volley.

Anglique Kerber, on her part, likes to operate from the baseline. The 33-year-old has always been a perceptive player, and her years of experience have only made her better at that.

Kerber has reliable groundstrokes off both wins, and she also moves well on the court. The German might have a slight advantage going into this game, thanks to her title-winning campaign at Bad Homburg in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

The quality of opposition she's faced so far in the tournament has also been higher, and Kerber will be confident of upstaging her young rival on Monday.

Prediction: Angelique Kerber to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid