Wimbledon 2021: Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (20) Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones

Date: 29 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones preview

American teenage prodigy Coco Gauff returns to Wimbledon for the first time since her stunning debut two years ago. The 17-year-old faces local wildcard Francesca Jones in the first round on Tuesday.

Gauff shot into the spotlight at the All England Club two years ago when she became the youngest player (15 years and three months) to qualify for the main draw. She went on to beat her idol Venus Williams in the first round and advanced as far as the fourth round, before losing to eventual winner Simona Halep.

Gauff has bagged two WTA titles since then and also progressed to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros earlier this month. Unsurprisingly, her ascent in the rankings has been rapid.

She was ranked outside the world's top 300 heading into Wimbledon in 2019 but is entering the Championships this year as the 20th seed.

The American did not enjoy the greatest preparation for the grasscourt Major; she lost to Anastastia Sevastova in the second round of the Eastbourne International last week. However, she is not one to back down from a challenge and will look to make her mark once again at Wimbledon.

Francesca Jones

Her first-round opponent, home-favourite Francesca Jones, is making her Wimbledon main draw debut. Jones was born with three fingers and a thumb on each hand as a result of a rare genetic condition.

Her doctors predicted she would never become a professional player, but the Brit has proven her detractors wrong.

The 20-year old is now on an inspired journey and will look to make the most of her opportunity on the biggest stage of tennis.

Jones has had some success at the ITF level, notching five titles although all of them have come on clay. The Brit won her first WTA main draw match at the Philip Island Trophy in Australia this year, and is hoping to bag another with an upset of Gauff on the holy lawns at Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones head-to-head

Coco Gauff won her only previous meeting with Francesca Jones in straight sets in Adelaide earlier this year. Thus, their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in favor of the American.

Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones prediction

Coco Gauff's experience and superior ranking make her a clear favorite in this match. Jones, however, has nothing to lose and will relish the chance to take down the 20th seed.

Coco Gauff

Both women have good footwork and strike the ball cleanly from the back of the court. Gauff possesses much more versatility in her game, though.

Time spent on the doubles court has yielded rewards for the American, who is now comfortable moving forward to finish points off. She also likes to throw in the occasional dropshot and forehand slice to disrupt the rhythm of her opponent.

Gauff has a powerful first serve that earns her plenty of free points. However, her second serve remains an Achilles heel. If she can avoid coughing up too many unforced errors and double faults, it should be smooth sailing for the teenager.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram