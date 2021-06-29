Wimbledon 2021: Diego Schwartzman vs Liam Broady preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Diego Schwartzman vs Liam Broady

Date: 30 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Diego Schwartzman vs Liam Broady preview

Currently ranked 11th in the world, Diego Schwartzman is the ninth seed at Wimbledon this year.

While most of his peers opted to get a few matches under their belt on grass to fine-tune their skills ahead of Wimbledon, the Argentine chose otherwise. Following his defeat by Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, Wimbledon was the first tournament he entered.

Prior to his run in Paris, Schwartzman didn't have much to show for his efforts this season. Apart from a run to the title in Buenos Aires, he didn't make it past the quarterfinals in any of the tournaments he played. Moreover, with grass not his strongest surface, there were concerns over how well he would transition from clay.

However, the 28-year-old looked in fine form in his opening-round match against Benoit Paire. The Frenchman was expected to be a tricky opponent on grass, but by the time their match got suspended on Monday, Schwartzman had established a comfortable two-set lead.

When the action resumed on Tuesday, he marched to victory without dropping a game.

Liam Broady

His second-round opponent Liam Broady isn't a household name. The Brit plies his trade mainly on the Challenger circuit and in the qualification draws on the main tour.

Broady recorded just his second win of the season last week, defeating Frances Tiafoe in the first round at Eastbourne. He fell to eventual champion Alex de Minaur in the following match.

But perhaps more importantly, the 27-year-old got five matches under his belt on grass before entering Wimbledon -- two at the Nottingham Challenger, one at Queen's Club and two at Eastbourne.

Broady, who was handed a wildcard for Wimbledon, faced former Roland Garros semifinalist Marco Cecchinato in the first round in London. While the Italian is by far the more accomplished player of the two, he had never registered a victory at Wimbledon.

He failed to do so yet again as Broady emerged with a straight-sets victory.

Diego Schwartzman vs Liam Broady head-to-head

Diego Schwartzman and Liam Broady have never met on the main tour. Their career head-to-head record stands at 0-0 ahead of their clash at Wimbledon 2021.

Diego Schwartzman vs Liam Broady prediction

Schwartzman and Broady won their respective first-round matches with identical scorelines -- 6-3 6-4 6-0. However, the strengths of their respectiopponents were vastly different.

On paper, Broady might be an even easier opponent for the Argentine than Paire was in the previous round. But playing in his own backyard, the Brit will be inspired and might possibly eke out a set.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in four sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram