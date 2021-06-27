Wimbledon 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Fiona Ferro preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Garbine Muguruza vs Fiona Ferro

Date: 28 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Match timing: 11 am local time, 10 am GMT, 6 am ET

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Garbine Muguruza vs Fiona Ferro preview

Former champion Garbine Muguruza will open her 2021 Wimbledon campaign against unseeded Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro on Monday.

Muguruza was in red-hot form at the start of the season, but an injury during the claycourt season halted her progress. She has, however, done well to bounce back from a lackluster clay campaign and will enter the grasscourt Major on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Berlin Open.

Fiona Ferro

Ferro, meanwhile, is a grasscourt novice looking for her first win at the All England Club.

That said, she does have a solid baseline game that has troubled the best of players in the past. She has made a few strong runs at Grand Slam events in recent years and could well ask a few questions of Muguruza.

Garbine Muguruza vs Fiona Ferro head-to-head

Garbine Muguruza leads Fiona Ferro 1-0 in their current head-to-head. The Spaniard registered a straight-sets win at Roland Garros in 2018.

Garbine Muguruza vs Fiona Ferro prediction

Muguruza will look to dictate play from the baseline.

Given the huge gulf in rankings and grasscourt experience between the two players, Garbine Muguruza is the firm favorite.

Muguruza looked sharp in the few matches she played in Berlin. She has a power-packed game that works well in quicker conditions and will look to dictate play against Ferro.

But the Spaniard needs to be wary of Ferro's counterpunching skills. The Frenchwoman is a master at using her opponent's pace against them and doesn't give away too many free points.

That said, if Muguruza can take charge of rallies early and avoid long baseline exchanges, she should be able to overcome Ferro.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in two tight sets.

