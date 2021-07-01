Wimbledon 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Garbine Muguruza vs (21) Ons Jabeur

Date: 2 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Match timing: 1.30 pm local time, 12.30 pm GMT, 8.30 am EST, 6 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Garbine Muguruza vs Ons Jabeur preview

Two of the season's most in-form players - Garbine Muguruza and Ons Jabeur - will lock horns on Friday with a spot in the Wimbledon fourth round up for grabs.

Muguruza, the 2017 champion at SW19, has been ruthless in her matches this week. The Spaniard has lost just six games in her two wins over Fiona Ferro and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, and will look to carry that form into the second week of the tournament.

Ons Jabeur

Jabeur, on her part, has also looked rock solid in her opening couple of matches. The Tunisian was especially impressive in the way she handled five-time former winner Venus Williams on Wednesday, coming through 7-5, 6-0.

Jabeur is also fresh off winning her maiden WTA title, having taken the crown in Birmingham earlier in the month. Needless to say, she will be feeling confident about her prospects heading into Friday's match.

Garbine Muguruza vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Garbine Muguruza leads Ons Jabeur in their current head-to-head with a 1-0 margin. The two last met at the 2020 Hobart International, with the Spaniard coming through in a deciding set tie-breaker.

Garbine Muguruza vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Garbine Muguruza will look to take control of the baseline exchanges.

This third-round matchup could well be the marquee encounter on Friday, as both Garbine Muguruza and Ons Jabeur have played some fine tennis in the lead-up.

Muguruza is the more powerful player off the ground, and will look to take charge of the baseline exchanges. But the Spaniard will need to be wary of Jabeur's crafty style of tennis; the Tunisian has the knack of pulling off dropshots and short slices from even the most difficult court positions.

Jabeur also possesses a strong first serve and low-bouncing groundstrokes that can often trouble opponents, especially on grass.

Much will depend on Muguruza's ability to adapt to her opponent's variety. If she can find a way to stay on top of the rallies and not let Jabeur get under her skin, the Spaniard should be able to power through.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid