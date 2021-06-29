Wimbledon 2021: Grigor Dimitrov vs Fernando Verdasco preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Grigor Dimitrov vs Fernando Verdasco

Date: 29 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Grigor Dimitrov vs Fernando Verdasco preview

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov will take on Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in a tasty first-round encounter on Tuesday.

Dimitrov, who reached the last four at Wimbledon back in 2014, has struggled with his form and fitness and will hope to get his season back on track with a good showing at the All England Club. In Verdasco, though, the Bulgarian faces a dangerous opening-round opponent.

Fernando Verdasco

Verdasco has had his fair share of success on the lawns of the All England Club. The Spaniard is a former quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and also made it to the second week in the last edition of the tournament in 2019.

While Verdasco is more of a threat on hardcourt, his past performances at Wimbledon have shown he can do some damage on grass as well.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Fernando Verdasco head-to-head

This will be the eighth career meeting between Grigor Dimitrov and Fernando Verdasco. The Bulgarian currently maintains a slender 4-3 lead in the head-to-head. The two have never played on grass.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Fernando Verdasco prediction

Dimitrov will be looking to bounce back from a poor claycourt season.

Grigor Dimitrov's strong all-court game should give him a slight advantage in this contest. But he will need to kick into gear early.

The Bulgarian can generate a lot of power off the ground, but he often leaks unforced errors, especially off the backhand wing. Fernando Verdasco is also an aggressive baseliner with a strong serve and destructive forehand. However, his game has been on the wane in recent years.

Both players are bound to be rusty as this will be their first grasscourt match this year. This contest could go the distance with Dimitrov coming out on top.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in five sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram