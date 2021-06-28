Wimbledon 2021: Karen Khachanov vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Karen Khachanov vs Mackenzie McDonald

Date: 28 June 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, Great Britain

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £17,066,000

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 8 am ET

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Karen Khachanov vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Karen Khachanov will open his 2021 Wimbledon campaign against American Mackenzie McDonald on Monday.

Khachanov has had a terrible grasscourt season thus far. The Russian has suffered early exits in both Halle and Mallorca and will be keen to put the disappointing losses behind him at the All England Club.

Mackenzie McDonald

McDonald, on the other hand, has notched up quite a few wins on grass this season. He entered the Wimbledon qualification rounds on the back of a semi-final showing at the Nottingham Challenger, and picked up right where he left off.

The American was tested in his three matches, but managed to come out on top on each occasion. His five-set win over compatriot Maxime Cressy in particular would have filled him with confidence.

Karen Khachanov vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Karen Khachanov leads Mackenzie McDonald 1-0 in their current head-to-head. The Russian secured a straight-sets win over his opponent in the Open 13 in Marseille earlier this year.

Karen Khachanov vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Khachanov will look to take on the role of the aggressor in the match.

His poor run on grass notwithstanding, Karen Khachanov will enter the contest as the firm favorite. The Russian plays an aggressive brand of tennis and his power-packed groundstrokes and big serve should ideally reap rewards on this surface.

Khachanov has scored big grasscourt wins over the likes of Andrey Rublev and Kei Nishikori in his career. He does not possess too much variety, but more than makes up for it with the raw power he can generate from the back of the court.

Mackenzie McDonald, on the other hand, does not possess a big serve or piercing groundstrokes. The American has a particularly weak second serve and Khachanov will need to capitalize on that.

The American's solid baseline game could crumble in the face of Khachanov's onslaught.

Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in four sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram